Girls Night Out coming Thursday

Main Street Siloam Springs will host its June Girl's Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

This Girls Night Out will have a Mary Poppins theme, according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

From 5 -6:30 p.m. the event sponsors Centennial Bank and Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs will have tables set up at the Brick Ballroom Lobby to visit with them and pick up a shaved ice from KONA Ice Truck which is being provided by Centennial Bank, Trinidad said.

"We're excited for our second Girls Night Out of 2023," Trinidad said. "Thank you to our generous sponsors at Centennial Bank and Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs"

Main Street will also bring back its look-alike contest at the Brick Ballroom Lobby, Trinidad said. Attendees dressed as Mary Poppins may stop by where Main Street's secret judges will choose the best Mary Poppins look-alike, Trinidad said.

"We hope to see lots of Mary Poppins look-alikes, and friends, out and about in Downtown Siloam Springs," Trinidad said.

For every purchase made at a participating business during Girls Night Out attendees will have a chance to enter to win one of Main Street's giveaways, Trinidad said. To enter the drawing simply scan a QR code at checkout, Trinidad said.

Participating businesses for June's Girls Night Out include:

GLO Hair Lounge

Occasions

The Park House Kitchen + Bar

Siloam Springs Museum

2 Gals Junk

Arch and Axe

WellSpring Market

The Shop

Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

Siloam Flowers and Gifts

Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

The Ardent Exchange

The Cafe on Broadway

Creekside Taproom

Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

Heart of the Home