Herald-Leader obituaries for June 7, 2023

Billy Jr. Hollenback

Billy Jr. Hollenback, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 8, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 5, 1959, in Anthony, Kan., to A.D. 'Bill' Hollenback and Mary (Linn) Hollenback.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Marjorie Hollenback, and nephew, Lucas Meeks.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Hollenback and wife Bailey, of Bella Vista, Ark., and Timothy Hollenback and wife Desiree, of Bokoshe, Okla.; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Hollenback, and Aron Hollenback, both of Colcord, Okla.; sister Rosanna Meeks of Gentry, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Row Cemetery in Colcord.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Lankford

Shirley Lankford died May 29, 2023.

She was born to Troy and Mary Montgomery on Oct. 6, 1935.

She married J.D. Lankford in March of 1956.

She is preceded in death by both parents; husband; daughter, Wendy Lay; two brothers, Paul and Gary Montgomery; sister, Jeanne Lankford; and granddaughter, Shani Jones.

She is survived by three children, Kathy Winfield of Siloam Springs, Ark., Darla and Jim Goodrich of Granbury, Texas, Randy and Donna Lankford of Siloam Springs, three grandchildren she raised, Mia Lankford of Kansas, Okla., Jake Lankford of Siloam Springs and Ceara Lankford of Siloam Springs, and numerous more grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial followed at Weddington Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Serina Marie Long

Serina Marie Long, 54, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, May 28, 2023.

She was born Dec. 18, 1968 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Merl and Catherine Long. She was raised in the Catholic Faith. She honorably served in the United States Army.

She is survived by her son, Gary Long of Siloam Springs and many other family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of cremation arrangements.

Sondra Louise Mahoney

Sondra Louise Mahoney, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1946, in Orange County, Calif., to Jewett and Seritha Francis Norris.

She married John Mahoney III, in 1964, and together they had three children. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of the home; son, John Mahoney IV (Michelle), of Gentry, Ark.; son, Michael Mahoney (Amanda), of Siloam Springs; daughter, Seritha Twist, of Fort Smith, Ark.; son-in-law, Casey Twist, of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other beloved relatives.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.