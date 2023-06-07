Hoskin, Warner retain positions as Principal Chief and Deputy Chief





TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation Election Commission certified Monday the 2023 General Election with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner taking more than 62 percent of votes to win re-election and serve another four-year term.

According to the official results, Chief Hoskin garnered 10,756 of the 17,139 votes, or 62.76 percent of the ballots cast in the Principal Chief race. Cara Cowan Watts received 4,095 votes, or 23.89 percent. Candidates Wes Nofire and David Cornsilk received 1,720 and 568 votes respectively.

Hoskin Jr., 48, is the 18th constitutionally elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. The 2023 Cherokee Nation General Election had 17,139 votes up from 13,795 votes in 2019.

"Deputy Chief and I are filled with immense gratitude and a deep sense of honor at the support we have received from the voters of the Cherokee Nation. We are humbled and privileged to continue serving our great nation," Hoskin said. "We celebrate a renewal of our shared commitment to the principles that have guided our nation for centuries. We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our citizens, the preservation of our culture and language, and the protection of our sovereignty. Together, we will confront the challenges that lie ahead, united in our determination to uplift and empower every member of our Cherokee family."

The official Deputy Chief results show Warner, of Sallisaw, receiving 10,500 votes, or 61.43 percent. Warner's opponents, former Tribal Councilor David Walkingstick received 5,017 votes followed by Meredith Frailey with 1,179 and Bill Pearson with 396 votes.

"We are both eternally grateful for the trust and support the Cherokee people have placed in us," Warner said. "Let us continue to stand together, celebrating our rich history, nurturing our cultural legacy, and embracing the limitless possibilities that lie before us. Together, we will build a Cherokee Nation that honors our past, embraces our present, and creates a legacy of prosperity for the next seven generations."

Of the eight Tribal Council races on the ballot current District 6 Tribal Councilor Daryl Legg, District 12 Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski, District 13 Tribal Councilor Joe Deere and At-Large Tribal Councilor Julia Coates were certified as winning reelection. Other results include newcomer Kevin Easley Jr. winning the District 14 race.

The District 1, District 3 and 8 races will go to a run-off election on Saturday, July 8.

Sasha Blackfox Qualls, who received 686 votes, or 45.07 percent, will face Dale Lee Glory, who garnered 586 votes, or 38.5 percent, in the District 1 race.

Lisa Robison Hall will face Sara Drywater Barnett in the District 3 race. Robison Hall received 500 votes, or 43.55 percent, while Drywater Barnett earned 333 votes, or 29.01percent, in Saturday's election.

Codey Poindexter and Jillian Decker will vie for the District 8 seat in July. Poindexter received 324 votes, or 39.32 percent, and Decker received 165 votes, or 20.02 percent.

Elected leaders will be sworn into office on August 14.



