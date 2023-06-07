Lady Panthers celebrate 2023 soccer season

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team held its end-of-the-season awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

The following awards were handed out to the Lady Panthers:

All-State -- Jetta Broquard, Clara Church, Ellen Slater.

All-State Tournament -- Jetta Broquard.

5A-West All-Conference -- Abby Ballesteros, Mesa Broquard, Ahnaka Buxton, Shelby Smith, Chaney Stanaland, Anna Wleklinski.

5A-West All-Conference Honorable Mention -- Rin Bos, Ariella Vogus.

Outstanding Panther Leadership -- Clara Church.

Heart of a Panther -- Cindy Argueta Lopez.

Defensive Player of the Year -- Anna Wleklinski.

Midfield Player of the Year -- Ellen Slater.

Attacking Players of the Year -- Jetta Broquard, Mesa Broquard.

Rookie of the Year -- Vanessa Frias.

Panther Hustle Award -- Shelby Smith.

Most Improved Player -- Hannah Palmer.

Most Impactful Players -- Clara Church, Ellen Slater.

Goalkeeper of the Year -- Ahnaka Buxton.

JV Defensive Player of the Year -- Chelsea Morales.

JV Midfield Player of the Year -- Bryn Butler.

JV Attacking Player of the Year -- Cenzi Johnson.

JV Panther Hustle Award -- Joseline Baca.

JV Most Impactful Player -- Addison Pilcher.

JV Teammate of the Year -- Grace Floyd.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs soccer players earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2023 season: (From left), Ahnaka Buxton, Shelby Smith, Chaney Stanaland, Anna Wleklinski, Mesa Broquard and Abby Ballesteros.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs forward Jetta Broquard earned 2023 Class 5A All-State Tournament honors.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Ellen Slater, Clara Church and Jetta Broquard earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following awards were given out to Siloam Springs junior varsity soccer players: (From left) Grace Floyd, Teammate of the Year; Addison Pilcher, Most Impactful; Joseline Baca, Panther Hustle Award; Cenzi Johnson, Attacking Player of the Year; Bryn Butler, Midfield Player of the Year; and Chelsea Morales, Defensive Player of the Year.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Clara Church received the Outstanding Panther Leadership Award for the 2023 soccer season, while Cindy Argueta Lopez garnered Heart of a Panther honors.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ahnaka Buxton (left) received the Goalkeeper of the Year Award, while Ellen Slater (middle) and Clara Church were both named Most Impactful Player for the 2023 Siloam Springs girls soccer team.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Hannah Palmer (left) earned the Most Improved Award, while Shelby Smith (middle) garnered the Panther Hustle Award and Vanessa Frias was the Rookie of the Year for the 2023 Siloam Springs girls soccer team.

