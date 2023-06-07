LETTER: ET go home

ET go home

Regrading "An extraterrestrial visitor," published in the Herald-Leader on May 24, 2023 -- Gene Linzey wrote many people believed in a multitude of gods and imagined fantastic stories about them, then he made this statement: "Humanity assigned to these gods jealousy, anger, lust, vengeance, murder and all other attributes that are found in humanity."

From the Bible, "I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God." Exodus 20:5. His name is Jealous. Exodus 34:14.

God gets angry and will kill people. Exodus 22:24. God takes vengeance on his enemies. Deuteronomy 32:41.

2 Chronicles 18:22 and Ezekiel 14:9 say God deceives prophets into lying.

Isaiah 14:9 KJV, "And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the LORD have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel."

God hates a lying tongue. Proverbs 6:16-17. But the god of the Bible approves lying; 1 Kings 22:22-23, "Now therefore, behold, the LORD hath put a lying spirit in the mouth of all these thy prophets, and the LORD hath spoken evil concerning thee."

Deut. 24:16 "The fathers shall not be put to death for the children, neither shall the children be put to death for the fathers (2 Chron.25:4): every man shall be put to death for his own sin." (2 Kings 14:6); these and the following passages all claim that God only punishes each person for their own sin, Ezekiel 18:4, 18:20, Ezekiel 33:20; and Jeremiah 31:29-30.

God put to death David's and Bathsheba's infant son for David's sins of adultery and murder, 2 Samuel 12:13-18. He also put to death 70,000 people for David's sin, 2 Samuel 24:15. In fact, God has a habit of murdering innocent people for the sin of their leaders.

God caused the earth to open and swallow three disobedient men-- Korah, Dathan, and Abiram--as well as their wives and children. Numbers 16:31-33.

So, God lied about not putting the children to death for the parents.

God gave 32,000 little Midianite girls to the Israelite soldiers to be raped after the soldiers had slaughtered their parents and brothers and sisters. Numbers 31:17-18 & 35.

The human authors of the Bible assigned to God jealousy, anger, bloodlust, vengeance, murder, lying, misogyny and all other attributes that are found in humanity. They made God in their image, good and bad.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs