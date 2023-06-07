Local students named to spring Dean’s List in UA’s Fulbright College

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

From Siloam Springs are students: Blaise Becan, Dayse Castro, Teniel Easley, Ethan Graef, Mary Green, Stella Greenhill, Christine Honn, Shamar Inclan, Abigail Moody, Jennifer Murphy, Madison Myrick, Alexis Perez, Joanna Reid, Jordan Tyler and Bryson Yeager.

Turner earns prestigious scholarship

Celeste Turner, a student at Siloam Springs High School, is one of 250 high school students from across the United States to be selected as a 2023-2024 recipient of the highly prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship.

Initiated in 1983 to strengthen ties between Germany and the United States, the CBYX program is jointly funded and managed by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag.

Students who participate in the program learn about German culture firsthand by living with a host family and attending a German high school for a year.

Youth For Understanding USA (YFU) administers the CBYX program in Arkansas through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

For additional information about this or other YFU programs, please visit yfuusa.org.

Arkansas Tech announces Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University recently announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2023 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,582 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2023. Included in the spring 2023 Dean's List are 781 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

The members of the spring 2023 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from Siloam Springs are Julie Blair Griffin Atchley (4.0), McKenzie Joy Blanchard (4.0), Lindsey S. Bolstad (4.0), Brooklyn Nicole Fox (4.0), Yoceline Lizeth Gomez (4.0), Margarita Lopez, Emma Katherine Norberg (4.0), Tyler-Paige Patty (4.0), Jacob Edward Reprogle; and from Summers, Hailey Noel Andrews (4.0).

Burton graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -- Kristy Burton of Siloam Springs recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.

More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university's Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.

"Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives," said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president, during the ceremonies. "You have persevered through years of hard work and dedication and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements."

Chism Graduates from Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. -- Rachel Chism, of Siloam Springs, recently graduated from Belhaven University with a MA in Biblical/Theological Studies degree.

Chism was among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the Spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university with over 4000 students, located in Jackson, Miss. For more information, visit www.belhaven.edu .

Thompson on Dean's Honor List Spring 2023 at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Abigail Thompson from Siloam Springs, majoring in Prof Writing & Info Design, was named to the spring 2023 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Students named to Harding University Dean's List

SEARCY -- The following students from Siloam Springs are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester: Danielle Gunter, a senior, studying elementary education; Jaclyn Weilnau a sophomore, studying exercise science & psychology; and Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs, a senior, studying interdisciplinary studies

Local Students graduate from Southern Arkansas University Tech

EAST CAMDEN -- Southern Arkansas Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 6, 2023. The College awarded 384 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study. We are honoring all of our graduates from the 2022-2023 Academic Year! The following Siloam Springs students earned degrees:

Drew Smith earned an Associate Degree in Multimedia--Film and Video Production Emphasis from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.

Erick Rivera earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.

Jordan DeWitt earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.

Chase Robinson earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.