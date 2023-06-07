OPINION: Jury duty adventures

I had jury duty a while back. I'm 66 years old, and it was the first time I had ever been called up to join a jury pool. And the same day I found myself on a jury in a civil suit. It was an eye-opening experience, in more ways than one. A few observations:

I get the sense that keeping your mouth shut during jury selection increases your chances of being chosen for the panel. I noticed that virtually none of the people who spoke without prompting during voir dire were chosen. Now while it was clear that some apparently spoke up for the express purpose of getting scratched, others seemed genuinely trying to cooperate with the court officials. Not sure why speaking up gets you cut, unless it's the implicit idea that the folks who run the show want people who are less likely to be good talkers than good listeners.

Lawyers like to build really big "front porches." More than once, I listened to a lawyer spend an hour setting up a question that was asked and answered in less than thirty seconds. Brevity is apparently not a virtue in the attorney community. (Now before I get reprimanded, understand that I am making an assumption based on observation. I'm sure there is a perfectly good reason a lawyer takes an hour to do what he could probably do in less than a minute, that doesn't involve his fees. I just don't know what that reason would be.)

My fellow jury members were some of the most astute and intelligent people I have ever seen assembled in one place. To my left was a guy who hauled scrap metal, and looked and sounded like Rooster Cogburn (the Jeff Bridges version). To my right an administrative assistant in county government. Across the table a building contractor sitting next to a guy who writes computer code. They, and all the rest, never opened their mouths without saying something useful, perceptive or enlightening. Even the jokes were informative and instructive. It was an extraordinary experience. (I'm tempted to say "once in a lifetime", but there were at least two people in the room who had had jury duty before.)

During testimony, I quite often heard the phrase "I don't recall" when a witness was being asked about a conversation they had had in the past. At first I thought the attorney who had asked the question had trapped the witness or that the witness was being purposefully deceitful or obtuse. And then it struck me: these people were being asked about the details of a casual conversation they had had four years ago. Think about it. How much of a casual conversation would you remember after that length of time?

Oh, one more thing: I am apparently a security checkpoint moron. For three consecutive days I tripped the alarm going through the checkpoint into the Benton County Courthouse. The first day was my watch. The second day, my shoes. (Metal eyelets. Go figure.) The third day was my belt. It appears I need to compile and consult a checklist before I enter any secure area. Otherwise it's a given that I'm gonna forget something and look like an idiot.

All in all, an enlightening experience. But definitely not "Law and Order."

