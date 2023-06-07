Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Gannon McKinney (left) Kelly Valdez, Dahlia Orellana and Jamay Stephenson enjoy Papa John's pizza on Thursday, May 25, which was provided by Highland Park Shopping Center. The shopping center donated over $1,000 worth of Papa John's Pizza to feed third and fourth grade students on Thursday and Friday respectively at Southside Elementary.

On the last two days of the 2022-23 school year Highland Park Shopping Center donated Papa John's Pizza to the the third grade class on Thursday, May 25 and the fourth grade class on Friday, May 26. Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Assistant Principal Eumia Fullerton (left standing) and Special Education Teacher Savannah Labrecque hand out pizza to hungry third graders on Thursday, May 25, at Southside Elementary School. Highland Park Shopping Center donated over $1,000 of Papa John's pizza on the last two days of school to feed third and fourth graders respectively.

Print Headline: Pizza at the end of the year

