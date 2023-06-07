SSHS boys soccer players honored with postseason awards

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team hosted its 2023 awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

The following awards were given out for the season:

5A-West All-Conference -- Lee Hernandez, Ronald Mancia, Layne Mason.

Mr. Panther Soccer -- Nathan Rostoni, Cristian Lopez.

Defensive Player of the Year -- Lee Hernandez.

Attacking Player of the Year -- Ronald Mancia.

Rookie of the Year -- Layne Mason.

Panther Hustle Award -- Yair Ariza.

Manager of the Year -- Carlos Zamora.

JV Defensive Player of the Year -- Carlos Arellano.

JV Attacking Player of the Year -- Nahum Aguilar.

JV Rookie of the Year -- Adrian Barillas.

JV Panther Hustle Award -- Jose Interiano Yanes.

JV Most Improved Player -- Evan Armstrong.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Yair Ariza (left) earned the Panther Hustle Award for the 2023 Siloam Springs boys soccer team, while Layne Mason was Rookie of the Year. Carlos Zamora (not pictured) earned Manager of the Year award.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Evan Armstrong (left) earned the Siloam Springs boys soccer junior varsity Most Improved Award for the 2023 season, while Nahum Aguilar (middle) was JV Attacking Player of the Year and Carlos Arellano was JV Defensive Player of the Year. Not pictured are Adrian Barillas, JV Rookie of the Year; and Jose Interiano Yanes, JV Panther Hustle Award.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs soccer players Nathan Rostoni and Cristian Lopez (not pictured) were named Mr. Panther Soccer for the 2023 season.

