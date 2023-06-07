Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SSHS boys soccer players honored with postseason awards

by Graham Thomas | June 7, 2023 at 12:03 p.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys soccer players (from left) Layne Mason, Ronald Mancia and Lee Hernandez earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2023 season.

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team hosted its 2023 awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

The following awards were given out for the season:

5A-West All-Conference -- Lee Hernandez, Ronald Mancia, Layne Mason.

Mr. Panther Soccer -- Nathan Rostoni, Cristian Lopez.

Defensive Player of the Year -- Lee Hernandez.

Attacking Player of the Year -- Ronald Mancia.

Rookie of the Year -- Layne Mason.

Panther Hustle Award -- Yair Ariza.

Manager of the Year -- Carlos Zamora.

JV Defensive Player of the Year -- Carlos Arellano.

JV Attacking Player of the Year -- Nahum Aguilar.

JV Rookie of the Year -- Adrian Barillas.

JV Panther Hustle Award -- Jose Interiano Yanes.

JV Most Improved Player -- Evan Armstrong.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Yair Ariza (left) earned the Panther Hustle Award for the 2023 Siloam Springs boys soccer team, while Layne Mason was Rookie of the Year. Carlos Zamora (not pictured) earned Manager of the Year award.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Evan Armstrong (left) earned the Siloam Springs boys soccer junior varsity Most Improved Award for the 2023 season, while Nahum Aguilar (middle) was JV Attacking Player of the Year and Carlos Arellano was JV Defensive Player of the Year. Not pictured are Adrian Barillas, JV Rookie of the Year; and Jose Interiano Yanes, JV Panther Hustle Award.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs soccer players Nathan Rostoni and Cristian Lopez (not pictured) were named Mr. Panther Soccer for the 2023 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ronald Mancia (left) was the Attacking Player of the Year for the 2023 Siloam Springs boys soccer team, while Lee Hernandez was the Defensive Player of the Year.
  

Print Headline: SSHS boys soccer players honored with postseason awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

McCarthy brings an 'edge' to Cowboys offense with return to play-calling
Tice White is June's Betty J Lewis Spotlight
The Lost Boys: Police Chief says Camden seeing a rise in violent juvenile crime
by Bradly Gill
Andy Hobbie receives Ryan Burns scholarship
by Press Release
Camden man facing drug charges after bust
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT