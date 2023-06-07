Street renovations coming to downtown Siloam Springs in early June

Downtown Siloam Springs is set to undergo street renovations starting in early June. Contractor crews will be responsible for cleaning, restriping and sealing the downtown streets.

The sealing process involves the application of a fog seal, which will cover the existing striping and include an oil component to enhance the pavement's durability. Additionally, an accessible parking stall will be added on Central Street.

Kevin Moore, Siloam Springs City Engineer, emphasized the benefits of this project, saying, "A significant advantage of this project is that it will conceal the old striping and alleviate the parking confusion we've experienced in downtown over the past few months. Moreover, the product utilized by the contractors will penetrate the asphalt and extend the pavement's lifespan. Although asphalt may appear solid, it possesses more flexibility compared to concrete. Over time, without that flexibility, it becomes prone to deterioration even under normal conditions. The fog seal restores some of that flexibility, helping prevent damage caused by weather and traffic loading."

The renovation process will commence with the streets being blown and pressure washed in the days leading up to the seal application. Starting from June 10 at 10 p.m., all downtown streets will be closed. On June 11, the application will begin, with the primary objective of completing Broadway Street and as much of the side streets as possible. The following days, June 12 and 13, will be dedicated to finalizing the sealing and striping of the one-way streets.

To ensure a smooth process, all businesses and residents are kindly requested to park outside of downtown Siloam Springs during this period to avoid the risk of being towed.

In the event of unfavorable weather conditions on June 11, the work schedule will be shifted by one week. Consequently, downtown will be closed on June 17 at 10 p.m., and the work will be scheduled from June 18 to June 20.

Don Clark, Siloam Springs Community Development Director, expressed gratitude towards the community for their patience during the project. He remarked, "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the community for their understanding as we undertake this project. We are appreciative of the citizens' patience as this has been needed for quite some time, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition after a long wait."