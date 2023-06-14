2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Pageant

Maggie Cook

Reigning Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen

Maggie Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Molly Cook. She holds the current reign of Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo. Maggie is currently attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College pursuing her dream of working in healthcare.

"It has been both an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Siloam Springs Rodeo. This opportunity has given me friendships and memories that I will carry with me the rest of my life. I would like to thank everyone who has supported and believed in me. I want to remind all young cowgirls to never give up on your dreams and to remember the choices you make along the way are what molds your future, so make good choices and be kind. Good luck to each of the beautiful and talented contestants running this year. I look forward to seeing everyone at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo."

Sweethearts

Eleanor Johnston

Age: 7 years old

Hometown: Gravette

Hobbies and interests: Fashion, soccer, singing at church, playing barbies, church youth group.

Quinn Cash

Age: 7 years old

Hometown: Colcord, Okla.

Hobbies and interests: Quinn enjoys competing in junior rodeo and playdays. When she is not rodeoing you can find Quinn at the softball fields with her Legends fastpitch 2015 team. Quinn plays as catcher and outfield on her team and loves to practice or play any chance she gets.

Marley Rea West

Age: 19 months old

Hometown: Kansas, Okla.

Hobbies and interests: Marley makes music and dance a central part of her day. The it's-Bitsy Spider is Marley's all-time favorite song. Marley is really enthusiastic about eating. Broccoli is one of Marley's favorite foods. Marley's stuffed animals are her constant companions. She has a passion for reading pictures books. Marley finds the greatest solace in looking adoringly into the eyes of those she loves. Marley's favorite people to hang out with include her cousin Parker and her best friend Hudson.

Carolina Rae Coody

Age: 4 year years old

Hometown: Siloam Springs.

Hobbies and interests: She enjoys riding her horse Buckaroo, swimming and playing with her sister Canton. Her favorite color is blue. She wants to be a teacher and a police officer when she grows up!

Chisolm Jones

Age: 7 years old

Hometown: Rose, Okla.

Hobbies and interests: She enjoys attending riding lessons on her pony Cricket and taking gymnastics. She will attend Locust Grove Elementary in the fall where she will start second grade. She hopes to become a veterinarian when she grows up just like her favorite vet, Dr. Brian Shackelford.

Queens

Grace Johnston

Age: 15 years old

Hometown: Gravette

Hobbies and interests: Barrel racing, Rounders team, horse judging with Gravette FFA team, church youth group.

Samantha Berry

Age: 20 years old

Hometown: Springdale

Hobbies and interests: I like riding horses and working cattle. I also like to raise working catahoula dogs! In my spare time I also like to read books and science has always interested me!

Gaby Parsons

Age: 17 years old

Hometown: Springdale

Hobbies and interests: I like riding colts, roping calves,and anything that involves horses. In my spare time I'm normally at a rodeo or competing somewhere. I also like playing pool and playing soccer.

Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Sweetheart contestant Chisolm Jones.



Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Sweetheart contestant Eleanor Johnston.



Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen contestant Gaby Parsons.



Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen contestant Grace Johnston.



Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Sweetheart contestant Marley Rae West.



Submitted photo 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo Sweetheart contestant Quinn Cash.



Submitted photo Reigning Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen Maggie Cook.

