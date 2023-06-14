65th annual rodeo set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday

The 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds.

The rodeo will kick off each night with Mutton Busting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Kiddie Grand Entry at 7:45 p.m. and the main Grand Entry around 8 p.m. Rodeo events will follow after the Grand Entry.

Admission for adults (13 and up) is $15, while kids tickets are $5 and children 6 and under get in free.

Thursday night is Kids Night and any kids 12-and-under get in free with a paying adult.

Advance tickets are on sale for $10 at Powell Feed, Generations Bank, Sassafras, Grand Savings Bank and Pioneer Pizza in Gentry.

A total of 387 contestants are scheduled to compete in the following events: Bareback, saddle bronc, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior barrels, junior barrels, ladies breakaway and ranch saddle bronc.

And this year's rodeo features more prize money for contestants than in previous years.

"This year we added $500 more per event, making it $2,000 added money per event," said Siloam Springs Rodeo and Riding Club spokesperson Karen Davis.

Team events are at $4,000. Total added money is $19,500, Davis said.

There will be a rodeo pageant this year with three queen contestants and five sweetheart contestants.

Former Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen Lindsey Thompson is heading up the event. Thompson was Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen in 2015.

Another feature at this year's event is professional rodeo clown Danger Dave Whitmoyer, who is from Montana.

"People come to the rodeo to see bronc riding and bull riding, but they also come to laugh, thanks in large part to entertainers such as David Whitmoyer, professionally known as Danger Dave," Davis said. "Rodeo clowns keep the show moving, fill in the space between events, and engage the audience to make the experience a more personal one. We are pleased to announce that we will be seeing Danger Dave at the Siloam Springs 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo!"