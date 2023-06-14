Arrests and citations

June 5

Marci Elaine Reed, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 6

Dakota Mason Smith, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear x6; no child safety seat x3; drivers license suspended.

Bobby Levon Dillon, 40, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Madalynn F Newman, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 7

Jeremy Lee Lambert, 43, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

Taryn Seoul Moore, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Brennon Joel Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; hit and run accident; possession of firearms by certain persons.

Joe Luther Green Jr, 52, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Tina Rae West, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 8

Joshua Abliza Roberson, 38, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

Rodney Dewayne Hollingsworth, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Matthew James Gould, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Dallas Edward Stanfill, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; felony warrants served.

June 9

Landon P. Brown, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Tiffany Dawn Nelson, 44, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree;; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Ethan Penkong Xiong, 21, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 10

Kenneth Steven Place, 59, arrested in connection with harassment.

Toni Michelle Clark, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 11

Ryan Blake Harriman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.