Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown street renovations rescheduled for June 17-20

by Staff Reports | June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the Downtown Siloam Springs renovation project has been rescheduled to the backup weekend of June 17 through June 20. This decision was made by the diligent crews overseeing the project, ensuring that the renovations are completed with utmost care and precision.

The primary objective of this upcoming project is to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal and functionality of the downtown area. The streets will undergo a comprehensive cleaning process, followed by re-striping and sealing to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for residents and visitors.

While unforeseen circumstances may occasionally disrupt plans, rescheduling is a necessary measure to safeguard the quality of the renovation work. The City of Siloam Springs apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciates the understanding and patience of the community during this period of adjustment.

Stay tuned for further updates as crews progress with the Downtown Siloam Springs streets renovation project at siloamsprings.com.

Print Headline: Downtown street renovations rescheduled for June 17-20

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Honeybees produce product for Hogeye Honey
by Lynn Kutter
Sanders: Literacy will judge changes
by Doug Thompson
Highway Department hosts input session in Siloam Springs on study about converting U.S. 412 to interstate highway
by Ron Wood
Final four city administrator candidates chosen
by Marc Hayot
Fourth of July fireworks show moves location
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT