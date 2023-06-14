Downtown street renovations rescheduled for June 17-20

In response to the impending weather conditions, the Downtown Siloam Springs renovation project has been rescheduled to the backup weekend of June 17 through June 20. This decision was made by the diligent crews overseeing the project, ensuring that the renovations are completed with utmost care and precision.

The primary objective of this upcoming project is to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal and functionality of the downtown area. The streets will undergo a comprehensive cleaning process, followed by re-striping and sealing to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for residents and visitors.

While unforeseen circumstances may occasionally disrupt plans, rescheduling is a necessary measure to safeguard the quality of the renovation work. The City of Siloam Springs apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciates the understanding and patience of the community during this period of adjustment.

Stay tuned for further updates as crews progress with the Downtown Siloam Springs streets renovation project at siloamsprings.com.