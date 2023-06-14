Final four city administrator candidates chosen

City directors chose the final four candidates for the city administrator position during a special city board meeting Monday, June 12.

Following comments from screening committee members Jonathan Barnett, David Jackson and Randy Torres, the directors went into executive session to select four names from the 12 candidates who recently went through Zoom interviews with the screening committee last week.

Those four candidates are Joshua Bruegger, Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith.

Gilbert presently serves as the police chief of Siloam Springs. Bruegger currently serves as the police chief in Pasadena, Texas, according to his application. Holmes is the city manager for Aurora, Mo., according to his application and Smith recently served as the assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas, according to his application.

Smith left the position in March of this year and does not list present employment, his application states.

They will each be interviewed by the city board at a later date and then one candidate will be chosen to replace former City Administrator Phillip Patterson, who was terminated in March.

Barnett also updated city directors on the progress made by the City Administrator Screening Committee during the city board meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

The screening committee was formed March 13 to review applications for the position of city administrator and to filter out candidates with the right qualifications and schedule interviews with them.

Committee members along with Barnett, Jackson and Torres include City Director Lesa Rissler and Attorney Carla Wasson.

"We're all local," Barnett said. "And so we care about the community just like you all do and have a lot of love for this city."

Barnett said they made good progress and they had worked all day Monday and Tuesday interviewing. The committee continued interviewing on Thursday and Friday, Barnett said.

The committee interviewed 12 candidates through Zoom.

Torres has served as the front person for the committee, Barnett said. As the front person, Torres' job involved making introductions and starting the round of questions, Barnett said.

"I think that everybody's going in the right direction," Barnett said. "I think you all in the city of Siloam Springs will be very pleased."

City directors also voted on and heard the following items during Tuesday's meeting:

Consent agenda

Approving the meeting minutes for the May 16 city board meeting.

Approving the dedication of utility easements for 307 and 403 Meadow Brook Circle.

Approving the dedication of utility easements for the 19000 block of Star Road.

Approving the dedication of utility easements for 23792 Sycamore Heights Road.

Approving a mutual aid agreement with Municipal Electronic Systems of Oklahoma.

Approving a budget amendment to approve the salaries for cashiers for the Family Aquatic Center.

Contracts and approvals

Tabling an architectural services contract with Matthias J Pearson Architect PLLC to design the new Fire Station 1 until the city board workshop on Tuesday, June 20.

Tabling a memorandum of understanding with the Manna Center until the July 5 city board meeting.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-10 regarding the rezoning of the 2000 block from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) on its third reading then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-11 concerning the annexation of 2603 S. Lincoln Street on its second reading.

Tabling the second reading of Ordinance 23-13 related to the personnel authority of the city board until the July 5 city board meeting.

Placing Ordinance 23-14 regarding the annexation of 40.40 acres of the 3100 block of North Mount Olive Street and the 700 block of West Pittfield Street on its first reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-15 concerning the vacation of utility easements for 224 and 302 South College Street on its first reading.

Resolutions

Tabling Resolution 28-23 regarding a significant development permit for the 1800 to 1900 block of Azlin Place until the city board meeting on June 20.

Tabling Resolution 29-23 concerning a significant development permit for 1901 Azlin Place to the city board meeting on June 20.

Approving Resolution 30-23 regarding a significant development permit for 1993 Highway 412 East.

Approving Resolution 31-23 concerning a significant development permit for 1611 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

Approving Resolution 32-23 regarding a significant development permit for 2301 East Main Street.

Tabling Resolution 33-23 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for 3095 North Mount Olive Street until the city board meeting on June 20.