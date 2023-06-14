Former rodeo queen returns as pageant director

A former Siloam Springs rodeo queen has accepted the position of queen director for the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Lindsey Thompson, who served as Siloam Springs' rodeo queen in 2015, has become the newest queen director for the rodeo. The position involves facilitating the pageant for queens and sweethearts, Thompson said.

Sweethearts are younger contestants and do a smaller portion of the pageant such as riding in the grand entry, being judged on their outfits, model and go through a question and answer period, Thompson said.

Queen contestants will do a horsemanship pattern, have an interview during the grand entries, model and give a speech, Thompson said.

"So what the queen director (does is) facilitates all of that," Thompson said. "They get the judges, they get the prizes, everything. And then they're kind of in charge of the contestants for the time of the period or during the pageant."

This year's pageant will be held from Thursday through Saturday during the rodeo itself, Thompson said. The rodeo will be part of the competition for the pageant contestants as well and the winner will be announced on June 17, Thompson said.

Along with serving as queen director, Thompson said she will be a part of the Rodeo of the Ozarks rounders which is a drill team that will perform at this year's rodeo.

"So we're more of performers," Thompson said. "So kind of like the specialty act, if you would say, of rodeo. So you have your clown that's usually a specialty act. And then you might also might have a trick rider and then you might have a drill team."

Thompson, who has run barrels during previous rodeos, will not be competing right now, but will be helping out as needed along with her duties as queen director.

Over the years Thompson has won a couple of saddles from rodeo events and has served as queen multiple times.

Along with serving as queen of the Siloam Springs, Rodeo Thompson has served as Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks in 2017, Miss Drumright in 2020 and most recently Miss North Franklin County this year.

Thompson is working hard to get the pageant contestants ready for the Siloam Springs Rodeo. She is encouraging everyone to come out and have a good time at the rodeo.

"Come on out to the Siloam Springs Rodeo," Thompson said. "It's a family fun event, and it'll be going on Thursday through Saturday."

Thompson

