Fourth of July fireworks show moves location

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, the Siloam Springs community is preparing for another spectacular celebration of Independence Day with their annual Fire in the Sky fireworks show. In a change from recent years, the location of the event will be moved from the Municipal Airport to the rodeo grounds.

"Attendance at both the Siloam Springs and Gentry fireworks shows is growing year over year," said Travis Chaney, Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Manager. "Traffic on Hwy 59 and Hwy 412 has simply become too congested and dangerous to continue parking everyone at the airport.

"Moving the shooting site to the rodeo grounds allows people to park in multiple nearby locations, like Siloam Springs High School and La-Z-Boy Ballfields. That gives everyone several routes into and out of the event, unlike the airport, which really only has one way out. We're hopeful this will reduce some of the traffic and parking issues we've had in the past."

To ensure everyone's safety, there will be no parking at the rodeo grounds, but residents and visitors will have the opportunity to park and enjoy the show at Siloam Springs High School and La-Z-Boy Ballfields. The fireworks will commence at dark on July 4, 2023..

Fire in the Sky has been a cherished tradition in Siloam Springs for decades, drawing thousands of locals and visitors from neighboring communities each year. The move to the rodeo grounds reflects the event's growing popularity and the City's commitment to continually improve and expand its offerings.