Happy Accidents win first place in Pit Design

Photo submitted

The Siloam Springs Robotics Team "Happy Accidents" and their instructors pose with Lindsey Taylor (third from left), community development director for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Arthur Hulbert, Chamber President and CEO, on Friday, June 9, in front of the Siloam Springs Maker Space. The Happy Accidents competed at the International Robotics Competition from May 18-21 at the University of Arkansas. There were 80 teams who competed from 30 states and seven countries including Israel, Japan and South Korea. The Happy Accidents won first place in Pit Design.

Photo submitted

The Siloam Springs Robotics Team "Happy Accidents" and their instructors pose with Lindsey Taylor (third from left), community development director for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Arthur Hulbert, Chamber President and CEO, on Friday, June 9, in front of the Siloam Springs Maker Space. The Happy Accidents competed at the International Robotics Competition from May 18-21 at the University of Arkansas. There were 80 teams who competed from 30 states and seven countries including Israel, Japan and South Korea. The Happy Accidents won first place in Pit Design.

Photo submitted

The Siloam Springs Robotics Team "Happy Accidents" and their instructors pose with Lindsey Taylor (third from left), community development director for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Arthur Hulbert, Chamber President and CEO, on Friday, June 9, in front of the Siloam Springs Maker Space. The Happy Accidents competed at the International Robotics Competition from May 18-21 at the University of Arkansas. There were 80 teams who competed from 30 states and seven countries including Israel, Japan and South Korea. The Happy Accidents won first place in Pit Design.