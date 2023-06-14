HEALTHY LIVING: Five diseases men need to watch out for

We celebrate Father's Day in June, but it's also an important month to think about the health of all the men in our lives. They're our superheroes, but let's be honest – none of us are invincible, and men don't always go to the doctor when they should.

In fact, a May 2022 survey showed that 33% of American men do not schedule annual health screenings. This is especially concerning when the CDC reports:

13.2% of men in the U.S. ages 18 and older are in "fair or poor" health;

40.5% of men ages 20 and older have obesity; and

51.9% of men ages 20 and older have high blood pressure.

Every year, men are affected by the following conditions, but with the right precautions, many of these health concerns can be avoided or caught early when they're the most treatable.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States, accounting for 25% of all male deaths. Various factors, including smoking, high cholesterol levels and obesity, can cause heart disease.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death among American men, with an estimated 250,000 cases diagnosed yearly. While there are many types, the most common among men are prostate, lung and colorectal cancers. Early detection is key to successfully treating many types of cancer, so scheduling regular check-ups with your doctor is important.

Unintentional injuries are the third leading cause of death of those 1 to 44 in the United States. According to the CDC, there were 224,935 unintentional deaths in 2021, the most common of which were falls (44,686), crashes (45,404) and accidental poisoning (102,001). These three categories accounted for 86% of accidental deaths. They can be avoided by wearing a seat belt when driving, using caution when working on ladders or climbing high places, and carefully reading labels on medications and cleaning products.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases, a group of lung diseases characterized by airflow obstruction or airway damage, is the fourth leading cause of death among American men. These diseases are caused by conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to the CDC, there are more than 1.2 million visits to emergency rooms annually just for COPD alone. To reduce your risk of developing one of these diseases, wear a protective mask if exposed to hazardous fumes or materials, and get regular check-ups from your doctor.

Stroke is men's fifth leading cause of death. A stroke is a medical emergency when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. This happens when the vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to the brain become blocked or burst, which deprives the brain of essential nutrients. When a stroke occurs, brain cells die, leading to paralysis, difficulty speaking and even death.

The good news is that many of these conditions are preventable, so it's important to maintain a healthy diet, get 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity weekly, avoid smoking, limit alcohol intake and work with your doctor to manage medical conditions, like cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.

If it's been a while, maybe it's time to see a primary care provider, especially if you are concerned that you are at risk for one or more of these conditions.