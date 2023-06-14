Manage Subscription
Herald-Leader obituaries for June 14, 2023

by Staff Reports | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Hudson

James Robert Hudson

James Robert Hudson of Decatur, Arkansas, died June 3, 2023, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born in Nowata, Oklahoma, on April 1, 1951, to Jim L. and Norma Jean Hyde-Hudson, the first of three children. He was active in the Boy Scouts and graduated from High School in Moab, Utah. He married his first wife Alice Parlet of Price, Utah, and they had two children, Rozanne Bender and Nan House, and one grandson, Tristan. He married his second wife May Byrd of Gentry, and later his third wife Brenda Eddleman of Akron, Ohio, with three stepchildren in Ohio.

He worked at NCR, Telex, Radio Shack, and Rollins Security. He owned Excell Drapery and MiniBlind of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Gentry Video of Gentry, Arkansas. He received the Masonry's Pillars of Soloman Award, for outstanding service and dedication to their lodge.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Clayton and Opal-Violet Long-Hudson, Cleo Hyde and Lila Geneva Campbell-Hyde, his parents, Jim L. and Norma Jean Hudson, and his wife Brenda.

He is survived by his children, Rozanne Bender and Nan House, grandson, Tristan, brothers, W. Paul Hudson, and Charles David Hudson.

Jim R. Hudson was a self-acclaimed "old hippie" and a member of Self-Realization Fellowship for forty-three years.

No service details at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Print Headline: Obituaries

