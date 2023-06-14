Highway Department hosts input session in Siloam Springs on study about converting U.S. 412 to interstate highway

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Northwest Arkansas residents met with Arkansas Department of Transportation staff and others hoping to get an idea of the potential impacts of a proposal to convert U.S. 412 in Arkansas and Oklahoma into part of the interstate highway system.

Arkansas and Oklahoma transportation officials are working together to study about 190 miles of U.S 412 between Interstate 35 in Noble County, Okla., and Interstate 49 in Springdale.

Thursday's meeting focused on the U.S. 412 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study getting underway. The purpose of the study is to address the congressionally mandated legislation to convert U.S. 412 into an interstate facility.

The study is needed to evaluate the roads, then identify and prioritize necessary improvements, according to Transportation Department officials.

Jonathan Barnett, a former Arkansas highway commissioner, said he's wondering where the money will come from for the work.

"There's been no money by any state that has been put into this project, so there's no budget for it," Barnett said. "It's nice to talk about it, and it makes for great discussion, but it's years out. We're all for good infrastructure, and we're all for good transportation, so it makes for great conversation, it's just that the conversation has just begun."

Suellen Coleman, a Siloam Springs resident and Realtor, said she likes to know what's going on in her city.

"I was born and raised in Siloam Springs and I just care so much about the progress and what direction we're going, so any information that I can get at any time, I'm interested in," Coleman said. "Everybody thinks that every Realtor knows what's going on, so I have to keep up."

David Hansen moved to Siloam Springs seven years ago from Kansas City after retiring. He said U.S. 412 is the major thoroughfare through the city, and he has friends who commute to Springdale and Bentonville on the highway.

"I live here. This is my home," Hansen said. "I'm very interested in what happens to the traffic on 412 which then obviously impacts the businesses, whether they're fast food or stores of any kind, what happens to them when this goes through?"

Hansen said he was struck by the enormity of the undertaking.

"It is a massive project that's going to take years before it happens and they don't really know what to do with Siloam Springs," Hansen said. "The piece in Oklahoma is in good shape to do it but Siloam Springs is a real problem for them to figure out how to deal with it."

A bypass is being considered around Siloam Springs as part of the 412 study. The current alignment runs through the city. In Oklahoma, the route likely would follow the current U.S. 412 route through the Tulsa metro area.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Transportation Department, said it's still very early in the process, and the meeting was to let people know Congress has deemed upgrading U.S. 412 to interstate status a major priority and announce a study is underway.

"It's very early but anytime you talk about possibly converting a major U.S. highway to interstate obviously a lot of people are interested and excited in a good way," Parker said. "Anytime you look at building an interstate it will have a big impact on the environment and it could have a big impact on land and homes and such. That's why we take it very slowly and have many, many studies, many, many community involvement meetings to hear and vet all that."

Most of the 170 miles of the highway in Oklahoma are already built to interstate standards with four-lane divided highway and controlled access. Of the 20 miles in Arkansas, the only portion built to interstate standards is the completed section of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass -- designated Arkansas 612 -- between I-49 and Arkansas 112. Work on the segment between Arkansas 112 and U.S. 412 in Tontitown is expected to begin soon.