LETTER: Outrage Redux

Outrage Redux

I read with interest Gary Smith's confessional last week that he gets really outraged in stores that feature St. Patrick's Day displays. It's hard for me to understand such animosity. With regard to this holiday, my feelings run from the ambivalent to the oblivious. I have never quaffed a green beer, and I usually forget it's Saint Patrick's Day until I finally notice an unusual number of people wearing green. But his heart-felt feelings did get me ruminating about whether there might be circumstances where I would, so to speak, get my Irish up.

Let's say that St. Patrick's Day, without discernible reason, became St. Patrick's Week and, eventually, St. Patrick's Month. I would likely roll my eyes and worry a little that it might soon become St. Patrick's Year or even St. Patrick's Decade. Then, suppose one of those ubiquitous leprechauns (which are always males in Irish fairy folklore) suddenly announced he was transitioning to, say, a pixie (a female Irish fairy like Tinkerbell). I'd likely shake my head and mumble something about it being a free country and grownups have the right to make their own decisions about such matters. I might, however, become a bit befuddled as to why I need to hear about it when I just came in to buy socks.

Of course, Mr. Smith's column is really an analogy for a raging controversy in our culture, one that he apparently thinks shouldn't be a controversy at all. It involves a certain ubiquitous month-long observance and a popular variety store chain that has decided to go all in on one particular group's agenda.

We're all familiar with the alphabet soup that this group uses to identify itself. Let's be honest, the first three letters represent people that have long since gained widespread acceptance in our culture. But many corporations have now blown past these to embrace the miniscule fourth-letter group that has launched an aggressive campaign to mainstream their agenda by going directly after children.

What happens when we continue to indulge such a singularly self-interested group of people? They turn into religious zealots who will not be satisfied until everyone is converted or silenced. Those of us who disagree have the right to communicate every way we can that they have crossed the line and that we won't put up with it anymore. Indeed, this is what we're finally doing.

Rulon Foster, Jr.

Siloam Springs