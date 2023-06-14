New officers for 2023-24

Photo submitted

The new American Legion Post 29 officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year were sworn in on June 5, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The officers are (from left to right) Greg Gass, Executive Committeeman; Gary Foster, Sergeant at Arms; J.W. Smith, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Tim Rogers, Service Officer; Charles Ricks, Executive Committeeman; Madden Waits, Chaplain; Commander Stuart Reeves; Junior Ford, First Vice Commander; Todd Shirley, Second Vice Commander; Historian Less Carroll; Josh Robinson, Commander of the Sons of American Legion and Josh Robinson Jr., Vice Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

Photo submitted

Photo submitted

