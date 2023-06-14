Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New officers for 2023-24

by Marc Hayot | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The new American Legion Post 29 officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year were sworn in on June 5, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The officers are (from left to right) Greg Gass, Executive Committeeman; Gary Foster, Sergeant at Arms; J.W. Smith, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Tim Rogers, Service Officer; Charles Ricks, Executive Committeeman; Madden Waits, Chaplain; Commander Stuart Reeves; Junior Ford, First Vice Commander; Todd Shirley, Second Vice Commander; Historian Less Carroll; Josh Robinson, Commander of the Sons of American Legion and Josh Robinson Jr., Vice Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

Photo submitted

The new American Legion Post 29 officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year were sworn in on June 5, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The officers are (from left to right) Greg Gass, Executive Committeeman; Gary Foster, Sergeant at Arms; J.W. Smith, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Tim Rogers, Service Officer; Charles Ricks, Executive Committeeman; Madden Waits, Chaplain; Commander Stuart Reeves; Junior Ford, First Vice Commander; Todd Shirley, Second Vice Commander; Historian Less Carroll; Josh Robinson, Commander of the Sons of American Legion and Josh Robinson Jr., Vice Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

Photo submitted

The new American Legion Post 29 officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year were sworn in on June 5, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The officers are (from left to right) Greg Gass, Executive Committeeman; Gary Foster, Sergeant at Arms; J.W. Smith, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Tim Rogers, Service Officer; Charles Ricks, Executive Committeeman; Madden Waits, Chaplain; Commander Stuart Reeves; Junior Ford, First Vice Commander; Todd Shirley, Second Vice Commander; Historian Less Carroll; Josh Robinson, Commander of the Sons of American Legion and Josh Robinson Jr., Vice Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

Photo submitted

The new American Legion Post 29 officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year were sworn in on June 5, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The officers are (from left to right) Greg Gass, Executive Committeeman; Gary Foster, Sergeant at Arms; J.W. Smith, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Tim Rogers, Service Officer; Charles Ricks, Executive Committeeman; Madden Waits, Chaplain; Commander Stuart Reeves; Junior Ford, First Vice Commander; Todd Shirley, Second Vice Commander; Historian Less Carroll; Josh Robinson, Commander of the Sons of American Legion and Josh Robinson Jr., Vice Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

Print Headline: New officers for 2023-24

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Honeybees produce product for Hogeye Honey
by Lynn Kutter
Sanders: Literacy will judge changes
by Doug Thompson
Highway Department hosts input session in Siloam Springs on study about converting U.S. 412 to interstate highway
by Ron Wood
Final four city administrator candidates chosen
by Marc Hayot
Fourth of July fireworks show moves location
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT