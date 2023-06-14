OPINION: Rodeo a great time for all

It seems like I say this every year around this time, but that's OK. It's worth repeating.

The Siloam Springs Rodeo returns to town this week for three nights of fun, action and good old wholesome family fun.

And here's where I repeat myself.

If you've never been to the Siloam Springs Rodeo -- or any rodeo for that matter -- you should go at least once.

It's my belief that not only will you have a great time, but you're likely to see something you've never seen before.

I say it from experience, quite honestly.

In the summer of 2010, my first working in Siloam Springs, I had never been to a rodeo in my life. Andnever really had the desire to do so.

But that first trip to the Siloam Springs Rodeo was an eye-opening experience for me.

No doubt, when you hold a rodeo in June in the south, it's going to be hot and sticky, usually, though sometimes it's been quite comfortable out there.

The events don't begin until close to sundown to give the temperatures a chance to cool off. And for those who like such things, there's lots of freshly squeezed lemonade being sold all around the grandstand. FYI, I love lemonade.

The atmosphere is really a lot of fun. Announcer Jeff Lee and his better half, wife Jerrica, do a great job of keeping things upbeat with fun music and a fast-paced schedule. The Lees, who live here in Siloam Springs, go to rodeos all across the country, but I find it neat that they do our hometown rodeo as well as the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale.

The Siloam Springs Rodeo and Riding Club always has something new and fresh to show off each year it seems. Recently it was the video board they had attached to a crane. A new press box, new chutes, upgrades all over the place. All of this is done with the intent of making the fan experience better and better each year.

Certainly they've come a long way since my first rodeo in 2010.

The other day, my 14-year-old daughter was asking me if it's rodeo week this week.

After a little back-and-forth, asking me if I was going to be going out there and covering it for the newspaper, Emma finally cut to the chase about what she was really asking: "What I'm asking is can I go with you to the rodeo?"

Ah, got to love teenagers, but I have to admit my heart blew up a few sizes when she asked me that. It wasn't but a couple of years ago that the daughter and I attended our first rodeo together. She thinks it's pretty fun.

"Yes, sweet girl, you are welcome to go to the rodeo with me."

So that's my take on this week folks.

The first night of the rodeo is Thursday night, which is kids night. All kids 12-and-under get in free with a paying adult.

The rodeo continues on Friday and then concludes on Saturday.

Get on out there! It's a great time, you don't want to miss it!

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.