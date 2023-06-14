Panthers to host State Line Shootout

Brandon Craig's vision of an annual 7-on-7 tournament in Siloam Springs has become a successful reality.

The third annual State Line Shootout will take place Saturday at Siloam Springs High School with 10 teams from Arkansas and six more from Oklahoma competing.

"When I got to Siloam, I realized we're in a good place as far as location," said Craig, head football coach at Siloam Springs. "A lot of Oklahoma teams could get here. A lot of Arkansas teams could get here. Last year we had an 8-8 split. This year we've got a 10-6 split. It's a really good place for something like this to happen because nobody has to stay overnight. Everybody can get in and get out quickly. It's a one day event. People love it, coaches especially."

Games begin at 9 a.m. with pool play and teams are guaranteed seven games. Panther Stadium will be able to host two games at one time, while the Sager Creek Soccer Complex fields across the street will be able to host six games at a time.

Arkansas teams include host Siloam Springs, Bentonville West, Springdale, Gentry, Pea Ridge, Elkins, Harrison, Rogers Heritage, Gravette and Greenwood.

Oklahoma teams are Kansas, Bartlesville, Jones, Oologah, Pryor and defending champion Muskogee.

"I think it's a pretty elite tournament," Craig said. "We don't invite a lot of teams, but the teams we invite are pretty competitive teams. If you look at the roster we've got Bentonville West. We've got Muskogee, who won it last year. This will be their third year to come. We've got Greenwood, which is their first year, Springdale, Bartlesville, Oologah, Harrison. We have a lot of teams coming that we're excited about. The reason those guys come is I have relationships with those coaches and we're all trying to get better and work our systems and get better, and they know it's a chance for them to do that."

Pool play will wrap up around 12:45 p.m. and the teams will take a break for lunch.

Bracket play begins at 2:20 p.m. with the championship set to start around 4:20 p.m.

It will be an important tournament for the Panthers, who are coming off an 0-10 season but had a strong spring practice in May.

Junior quarterback Dane Marlatt and sophomore QB Jonathan Hyde will split time during the State Line Shootout, Craig said.

"We're still in the evaluation process," Craig said. "We need to get as many reps as we can with both quarterbacks this summer, so they're going to rotate in and out each series, and we're just going to keep evaluating."

It's also important for the wide receivers and running backs on offense and the linebackers and defensive backs and safeties on defense, he said.

"When you have 16 teams you're going to see a variety of coverage packages," Craig said. "It's really good for receivers running out, getting off the football, releases, how to set up a plan to run their routes, find openings in their zones, that's what it really teaches. For our defensive side, it's a chance for us to work our defense, be a little bit more sticky about who we've got and just help us to improve our coverage skills."

The Panthers competed at a team camp at Springdale High on Thursday along with host Springdale, Elkins and Van Buren.

"I thought we were really physical on both sides of the ball up front," Craig said. "I keep telling our kids, we're gritty. We're a team that needs to be gritty and tough and win football games by grinding things out. We don't have a lot of flash and dash, but you know we feel like we've got tough kids up front. We feel like we can go win with those guys. I think we're going to go how they go."

The Panthers are set to participate in another team camp today at Farmington. Rogers Heritage, Elkins, Gravette and host Farmington are expected to be there along with Siloam Springs.