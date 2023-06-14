RELIGION: The good, bad and ugly

I asked Police Chief Allan Gilbert why he became a policeman.

He was born in Mississippi, but his family moved to Chicago when he was four. From childhood he didn't like bullies, always had a compassion for the helpless and he enjoyed serving others.

Needing a job as an adult, he began working in construction and developed leadership qualities as he matured. He was noticed by police recruiters, and he joined the police force because he realized it would be an ideal way to help others. That was around 30 years ago.

In the morning of Officer Gilbert's first day on the job, dispatch called and told him a train plowed into a UPS truck. He rushed to the scene. He found the truck that looked like scrap metal and the driver with a mangled body and part of his skull missing. The driver, amazingly still conscious, asked, "Am I hurt bad? Am I going to make it?" How is a police officer, or anyone, going to respond to that?

Gilbert, moved with heartfelt compassion, said, "Yes, you'll be okay." The driver relaxed, closed his eyes ... and died.

That was the morning of Gilbert's first day on the job.

A little later he helped some children cross a street. He assisted an elderly lady. Attended several traffic issues. But in every other duty, responsibility and act of service Gilbert did that day, the train-wreck scene and the dying driver with the fear in his voice was fresh in his mind. For the rest of the day, he was on an emotional roller-coaster.

Police are obligated to treat everyone nicely, respectfully and with dignity. If they say or do one thing wrong, many citizens defame them, condemn them and protest in some manner or other. But no one bothers to ask what the officer might have experienced that morning or if he's having to work a double shift due to an emergency. Sometimes the officers have to find a place of solitude and unwind. They are human.

As Chief Gilbert was talking, I began to understand the frustration that law enforcement personnel face every week, if not every day. The chief said they face many days on that emotional roller-coaster.

Police officers all too often face situations in which they have a second or two to respond. It can be someone shooting at them or trying to stop someone escaping in a speeding car. It can be a wild domestic fight, a child in a burning car, or any of hundreds of other things. And the officer must respond instantly. How does he or she do it?

In the "heat of the battle," officers must rely on training and instinct as they make split-second decisions in complex and oftentimes dangerous situations.

However, in slower-developing situations, officers must not make rash decisions. They must analyze, gather the facts, pray, and as much as possible, respond wisely in a manner that will not arouse negative emotions. They have a tough job.

But Chief Allan Gilbert let me know that he enjoys being a public servant. Why? Facing the good, the bad and the ugly, he has never lost the desire to serve people.

I asked him how he handles all the stress he encounters every day.

"I depend on God and on my family. I trust in God who gives me wisdom and peace. And my wife of 29 years understands me, understands my job, and she supports me. In this job we often see the good and bad side of people. Our challenge is to help the good prevail and help the bad to stop."

In the training room and on the job, the motto of the Siloam Springs Police Department is "Service: with Excellence and Honor."

Gilbert said, "In this department, we don't make promises; we set goals. That's because if we make a promise but even with best intentions don't fulfill it, we look like we failed. But if we as a team set goals, even if we don't fully achieve them, we at least have tried to make the situation better."

The department has the right people on the job and every member, both civilian and law enforcement, lives by the Golden Rule to the best of their ability because they are true public servants. Their desire is to make our city great. That is not merely a slogan – it's a fact.

Next week, we'll look at challenges the department faces.

S. Eugene Linzey is author, speaker, and mentor. The opinions expressed are those of the author.