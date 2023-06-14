Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shakespeare in the Park

by Marc Hayot | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Hero (Alice Kelly) listen on as Leonato (Branden Willson) talks about the arrival of Benedict and Claudio during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Hero (Alice Kelly) listen on as Leonato (Branden Willson) talks about the arrival of Benedict and Claudio during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Hero (Alice Kelly) listen on as Leonato (Branden Willson) talks about the arrival of Benedict and Claudio during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Hero (Alice Kelly) listen on as Leonato (Branden Willson) talks about the arrival of Benedict and Claudio during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Don John (Caroline Buxton, right) evesdrops on a conversation that Leonato (Branden Willson), Hero (Alice Kelly), and Claudio (Nathan Hahn) are having during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Don John (Caroline Buxton, right) evesdrops on a conversation that Leonato (Branden Willson), Hero (Alice Kelly), and Claudio (Nathan Hahn) are having during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Don John (Caroline Buxton, right) evesdrops on a conversation that Leonato (Branden Willson), Hero (Alice Kelly), and Claudio (Nathan Hahn) are having during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Benedict (Robert Headrick) reluctantly declare their love for each other during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Benedict (Robert Headrick) reluctantly declare their love for each other during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Benedict (Robert Headrick) reluctantly declare their love for each other during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Benedict (Robert Headrick, center) discusses his love for Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, in pink) as the rest of the cast look on during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Benedict (Robert Headrick, center) discusses his love for Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, in pink) as the rest of the cast look on during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Benedict (Robert Headrick, center) discusses his love for Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, in pink) as the rest of the cast look on during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Director Jan Lauderdale makes an opening announcement at the start of the performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Director Jan Lauderdale makes an opening announcement at the start of the performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Director Jan Lauderdale makes an opening announcement at the start of the performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Don John (Caroline Buxton, right) evesdrops on a conversation that Leonato (Branden Willson), Hero (Alice Kelly), and Claudio (Nathan Hahn) are having during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, left) and Benedict (Robert Headrick) reluctantly declare their love for each other during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Benedict (Robert Headrick, center) discusses his love for Beatrice (Abby Trinidad, in pink) as the rest of the cast look on during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Director Jan Lauderdale makes an opening announcement at the start of the performance of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Print Headline: Shakespeare in the Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Honeybees produce product for Hogeye Honey
by Lynn Kutter
Sanders: Literacy will judge changes
by Doug Thompson
Highway Department hosts input session in Siloam Springs on study about converting U.S. 412 to interstate highway
by Ron Wood
Final four city administrator candidates chosen
by Marc Hayot
Fourth of July fireworks show moves location
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT