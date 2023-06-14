Manage Subscription
Siloam Springs Rodeo memories

by Graham Thomas | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader ACRA Queen Chesney Grimes rides with the American Flag during the national anthem at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Bareback is a wild ride right out the chute at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A cowboy competes in bareback at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A cowboy is launched off his horse during the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Each night, the Siloam Springs Rodeo will have a grand entry.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Rodeo announcer Jeff Lee talks to the crowd during the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ladies breakaway roping is always a popular event at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader This young cowboy flies off during Mutton Bustin at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader This young cowgirl holds on tight during Mutton Bustin at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Maggie Cook waves to the crowd during the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo. Cook is the reigning Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A steer is wrestled to the ground by a cowboy at the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A cowboy jumps off his horse in steer wrestling during the 2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

