Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Blane Stacy competes in Saddle Bronc at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Rodeo clown Danger Dave of Montana entertains the crowd Thursday, June 15, at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Dawson Fenix wrestles a steer at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Drew Johnson competes in Saddle Bronc at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen Maggie Cook carries the American Flag on Thursday at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Veah Martinez of Siloam Springs gets a a little help in the Mutton Busting competition Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Declan Twari of Siloam Springs goes for a ride in the Mutton Busting at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader RIver Bennett of Colcord, Okla., hangs on during the Mutton Busting competition on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ricky Rice (right) jumps off his horse to attempt to wrestle a steer in the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the Ozark Rounders ride in during the grand entry in the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Rowdy Chesser of Kansas, Okla., competes in Saddle Bronc on Thursday, June 15, at the 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

