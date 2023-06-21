Annual rodeo draws big crowd, competition

The 65th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo, which was held from June 15-17, was a large success.

According to Kaci Johnson, a sponsor and member of the Siloam Springs Riding Club board, this year's rodeo had the highest amount of payouts to the contestants.

Total prize money awarded was $54,904.43, while more than 8,000 spectators attended over the three days, according to rodeo officials.

The rodeo had 398 contestants.

Rodeo Pageant

During the final night of the rodeo, Samantha Berry was introduced as the 2023 Rodeo Queen.

"I am so blessed," Berry said.

Berry has been a part of the rodeo world for years but has never been part of the queen's circle, so this is an honor for her, Berry said.

Part of Berry's duties involve participating in other rodeos and promoting rodeo to people, she said. Along with the queen multiple sweethearts were introduced that evening.

Eleanor Johnston, 7, is a first year rodeo competitor and now a sweetheart. Her duties involve representing rodeo and ride horses in the grand opening.

Quinn Cash, 7, said her favorite part of being a sweetheart is talking to people. Cash also said she loves her horse.

Events

Contestants came from multiple states including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Events included bareback, saddle bronc, breakaway and team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding.

The bareback event ended with a tie between Mark Kreder and Quinton Lundsford with scores of 77 points, according to the official rodeo results posted on the Riding Club's Facebook page. Lane Elsenperter and Brad Gower came in third and fourth place respectively.

Elsenpeter received a score of 75 points and Gower received 74 points. Lundsford also received a buckle.

Along with his cash prize, Lunsford also received a buckle.

Cooper Mullican was the big winner of the saddle bronc event with a score of 76. The second place winner was Blane Stacy with a score of 75.

Third and fourth place was split between Rowdy Chesser and Jefferson Parsons with scores of 74 and Tyler Arnold received a score of 73.

Breakaway roping had six contestants win prizes. The top scorer was Gannyn Gower with a score of 2.6. Kylee Carder came in second with a score of 2.7.

Halle Cummings came in third with a score of 2.8, Gracie Gambino and Kelsey Jeffries each had a score of 2.9 and Payton Dingman finished the list with a score of three minutes.

Cody Doescher won the steer wrestling event with a score of 3.8. Hunter Washburn came in second with a score 4.1, West Ratliff came in third with a score of 4.3 Wade Kunzee received a score of 4.4 and Dawson Price received a score of 4.7.

The top score for the tie down went to Jarvis Demery with a score of 9.4. Luke Jeffries came in second with a score of 9.5.

Calvin Johnson received a score of 9.6, Wyatt Muggli came away with a score of 9.7, Clay Vaughan, received a score of 10.2 and Jake Holmes received a score of 10.8.

Barrel racing saw eight winners in the event. Cummings received the first place spot with a score of 17.022. Stephanie Joyner received a second place score of 17.123.

Savannah Toon placed third with a score of 17.176, Josie Potter received the score of 17.185 for fourth place, Baylee O'Leary came in fifth with a score of 17.186.

Lori Hickman came in sixth with a score of 17.198, Shawnna Snow received a score of 17.208 and Brandie Inman finished the list with a score of 17.217. Along with a cash prize Cummings received a buckle for her performance in barrel racing.

Team roping saw six contenders. The first place header/heeler are Eric Flurry and Tyler Hutchins with a score of five seconds flat.

Second and third place contestants split the prize with a score of 5.4 seconds. The header/heeler teams of Adam Hubler and Cody Doescher came in second place and the header/heeler team of Trevor Howard and Cody Heflin came in third place.

Jesse and Casey Stipes, the fourth place header/heeler team received a score of 5.5 seconds. The fifth place header/heeler team of Dillon Vaughan and Koby Estein received a score of 5.9 seconds. and in sixth place the header healer team of Seth and Brett Driggers received a score of six seconds flat.

The last event was the bull riding event. There were only two contestants for this event, according to a photo of the score sheet. Cody Wilson took first place with a score of 81. Dason Janes was the second place winner with a score of 76.

Along with his cash prize Wilson also received a buckle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Rodeo Sweethearts Quinn Cash (left) and Eleanor Johnston pose for a photo on Saturday before the start of the Siloam Springs Rodeo. Both girls are excited to be sweethearts and enjoy talking to people.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders ride out with red, white and blue flags that spell out "God Bless America" on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo. The Rounders are a drill team which perform at different rodeos.

