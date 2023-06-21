Arrests and citations

June 12

Tonya Reee Welch, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Ashley Renee Golden, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Heather Ann Porter, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Diego Zayas Martinez, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Tyler James Wooten, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 13

Jamie Vernon Wilmot, 49, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree; interference with emergency communications first degree.

Garry Gene Palone, 63, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Timber Lane Harrington, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

June 14

Garry Gene Palone, 63, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Lucas Steele Bell, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; insurance required -- minimum coverage; follow to closely.

Jason See Thompson, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Hailey Laine King, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Joshua Michael Lancing Tinsley, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Tredarius Lynn Tilley, 31, arrested in connection with fleeing; failure to appear.

Luis Antonio Soria, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jason See Thompson, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 15

Brian Joel Guinn, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Hector Alonzo Romero, 40, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Kortni Michelle Connors, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Kheson Charles Kaballa Madison, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Deborah Sue Akin, 70, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

Donald Lee Ross, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Edwin Humberto Peraza Morales, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 16

Brandon M. Pemberton, 29, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree x2.

George Thomas Kadle, 55, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Bryant Lewis Rector, 21, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

Galen Claude Roberts Jr, 54, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 17

Ruben Gonzalez-Garcia, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

JunJun Majmeto, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 18

Adam Boldra, 49, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Justin Lynn Aycox, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.