Criner announces candidacy for House District 17

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner officially announced his candidacy for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 17 on Tuesday, June 13.

Criner will run in the 2024 election cycle and is looking to replace current State Representative Delia Haak (R-17), who is not seeking re-election, according to a press release issued by Criner on June 13. Criner said in a follow-up text message that he will run as a Republican.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 17," Criner said in his release. "I have spent my entire adult life serving the citizens of my community, and I'm committed to continuing this service in the Arkansas Legislature. As an advocate for my community, I will work tirelessly to ensure that the residents of District 17 are able to maintain the quality of life and freedoms that they have come to enjoy."

Haak, who has just announced her intention not to seek a third term, has publicly endorsed Criner in the release.

"Jeremey's lifetime dedication to serve and protect our communities shows his heart for people along with his excellent professional leadership experiences that will provide insights to best serve the people of District 17," Haak said in the release.

Criner said he appreciates Haak's endorsement and that Haak served District 17 with honor and distinction. Born and raised in Arkansas, Criner recognizes that public safety and community are fundamental pillars of a thriving community. Criner said in his release that he is committed to representing diverse voices and needs of District 17 with fairness, empathy and understanding.

In addition to serving as fire chief, Criner currently serves as president of the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs and was presented the Arkansas Fire Chief of the Year award in 2022.

Criner was appointed to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board by outgoing governor Asa Hutchinson. Criner and his wife Kim have two children.