Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Directors to hold special meetings, June 22, 23, 27, 29

Board intends to announce new city adminstrator June 29 by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
City hall

City directors will hold four special-called city board meetings at 9:30 a.m. on June 22, 23, 27 and 29.

The purpose of the meetings is to convene executive sessions for considering the employment of a new city administrator by interviewing the remainder of the candidates, according to an email from City Clerk Renea Ellis.

No action will be taken during the first three meetings, the email states. All four meetings will be open to the public although there will not be any public comment because these are special called meetings.

During the meeting of June 29, it is the intention of the board to announce a new city administrator, the email states. There are presently four candidates being considered for the position.

The candidates are Joshua Bruegger, Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith.

Print Headline: Directors to hold special meetings, June 22, 23, 27, 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Essentials to River Kayaking Camp: An adventure for families and individuals
by Staff Reports
Criner announces candidacy for House District 17
by Marc Hayot
VFW holds flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 13
by Marc Hayot
School district breaks ground on athletic complex
by Marc Hayot
Annual rodeo draws big crowd, competition
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT