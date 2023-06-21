Directors to hold special meetings, June 22, 23, 27, 29

City directors will hold four special-called city board meetings at 9:30 a.m. on June 22, 23, 27 and 29.

The purpose of the meetings is to convene executive sessions for considering the employment of a new city administrator by interviewing the remainder of the candidates, according to an email from City Clerk Renea Ellis.

No action will be taken during the first three meetings, the email states. All four meetings will be open to the public although there will not be any public comment because these are special called meetings.

During the meeting of June 29, it is the intention of the board to announce a new city administrator, the email states. There are presently four candidates being considered for the position.

The candidates are Joshua Bruegger, Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith.