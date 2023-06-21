Essentials to River Kayaking Camp: An adventure for families and individuals

The city of Siloam Springs will hold the Essentials to River Kayaking Camp from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday from June 26 to June 30 at City Lake and the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

Participants will delve into the basics of river safety, preparedness and paddling techniques under the guidance of certified instructors, according to a press release issued by Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

The camp offers a unique opportunity to explore the stunning Illinois River, culminating in a memorable 3-mile float on Friday evening.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you navigate the gentle currents and enjoy the serenity of the river. Whether someone is a novice or an experienced kayaker, this camp caters to all skill levels and provides a supportive environment to enhance your abilities.

Due to the personalized attention and focus on safety, the camp can accommodate a maximum of 15 people. To register, simply complete the form at https://bit.ly/3CkokoT and submit the registration fee of $75 per camp attendee. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing important details about the camp, which will be required during check-in.

Throughout the five-day program, participants will receive expert guidance from American Canoe Association (ACA) certified instructors. Participants will learn everything from essential safety protocols to mastering proper paddling techniques and acquire the skills necessary to navigate rivers with confidence.

Don't miss this chance to discover the wonders of river kayaking, surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of the Illinois River. Register now, secure a spot and get ready to embark on a memorable adventure that will leave you with a newfound love for the great outdoors.