HEALTHY LIVING: Foods to boost your energy

You tossed and turned all night, and your alarm went off too early on Monday morning. Even that cup of coffee didn't help. Then, you struggled to make it past that 2 p.m. energy crash.

We can all relate. A 2022 survey revealed that 58% of American adults feel "unfocused or disjointed." Even taking brief naps or sleeping longer at night didn't help them.

If you're always tired, some possible causes could be a sedentary lifestyle, stress, lack of sleep or a medical condition. Another factor could be your diet. Eating processed foods can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes throughout the day, making it hard to stay focused.

Luckily, there are nutrient-rich foods you can incorporate into your diet to boost your energy levels naturally, so you don't have to rely on sugary snacks or caffeine to make it through the day. Here are four powerhouse foods to add to your diet.

Nuts and seeds are a good source of protein and healthy fats, which provide your body with vitamins and dietary fiber in addition to helping you stabilize blood sugar levels and sustain energy. Almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are all excellent choices for healthy snacking.

Chicken is a protein that helps build and repair muscles and provides vital energy for the body. It also contains B vitamins, essential for metabolism and converting food into energy. In addition, chicken is a good source of iron, which helps to improve oxygen circulation throughout the body, making it easier to maintain energy levels.

Oatmeal is a delicious way to get your daily energy-boosting nutrition. It is packed with essential B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, fiber, complex carbohydrates and iron, all of which help your body produce energy. And if you don't like oatmeal plain, add fresh fruits, nuts and seeds for additional flavor rather than sugar.

Leafy greens are another excellent source of vitamins, minerals and fiber that regulate blood sugar levels and keep energy levels steady throughout the day. They also contain antioxidants that help reduce fatigue. Some tasty soup, salad and smoothie ingredients include spinach, kale, Swiss chard or collard greens.

If you've been getting plenty of sleep, exercising and maintaining a healthy diet but are still tired constantly, it may be time to talk to your doctor. This level of fatigue could be a sign of anemia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, depression or another serious medical condition. It also could be a sign of chronic fatigue syndrome, which causes severe exhaustion, sleep problems, "brain fog" and flu-like symptoms.