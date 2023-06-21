Manage Subscription
Herald-Leader obituaries for June 21, 2023

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Newton

Lillian Harrison

Lillian Harrison, 82, of Rogers, Ark., died June 13, 2023.

She was born Nov. 15, 1940, to Elmer and Jewel Harrison in Gravette, Ark.

She was a caretaker, who took care of her parents and their home. She was strong in her faith and she said prayers for all of the people in her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Jewel Harrison; siblings, Dorothy Norris, Margaret Ward, J.B. Harrison and Louise Harrison.

She is survived by her siblings, William Harrison of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; Frankie Harrison of Rogers; Bernice Hill and husband Charles of Siloam Springs, Ark.; Larry E. Harrison and wife Pam of West Siloam Springs; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Newton

Ruth Newton, 91, of Gentry, Ark., died June 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born Jan. 15, 1932, to Arthur Patton and Ruth Edgar Patton in Custer County, Okla.

She enjoyed quilting, going to church, her flower garden, spending time with her family and taking care of her fancy chickens.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, J.B. Newton; son, Gary Newton; her parents, Arthur and Ruth Edgar Patton; one brother, Bobby Patton; and one sister, Merry Patton Smith.

She is survived by one son, Gene Newton and wife Susan of Gentry; one daughter, Gail Newton Lyle and husband J.D. of Tontitown, Ark.; one daughter-in-law, Cory Newton of Siloam Springs, Ark.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Stanley Patton of Oxford, Kan.; one sister, Joan Anderson of Tulsa, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Sager Creek Community Church in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Print Headline: Obituaries

