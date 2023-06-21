LETTER: The sin of slavery

The sin of slavery

The 4th Commandment forbids slaveholders from working male and female slaves on the Sabbath. Exodus 20:10.

Commandment 10 makes it a sin to covet your neighbor's male or female slaves. Exodus 20:17.

It is still a sin to covet slaves, and it is still not a sin to own slaves, according to God. Leviticus 25:44-46.

It is not a sin for a man to sell his daughter as a sex slave to another man, either for himself or for his son. Exodus 21:7-11.

Anyone who beats a male or female slave who dies as a direct result will be punished, but there is no punishment if the slave recovers. Exodus 21:20-21.

Jesus affirms that a slave who knows his master's will, and is disobedient, will be beaten severely, but a disobedient slave who did not know will be beaten less severely. Luke 12:47-48.

Why does this matter? The overwhelming consensus of human society considers slavery immoral. In fact, many Christians were abolitionists who fought against slavery and many still consider slavery immoral, but even many of those so-called "good" Christians denounce atheists as immoral because -- From a sermon referencing Matthew 7:21-27, "The Word of God, the Bible, is the only rock upon which to build morality. Whereas atheists build their moral foundation on the shifting sand of Social Consensus."

Can you name any Christian writer in the Herald-Leader who will state on the record that owning slaves is moral? That beating a slave, or any other human made in the image of God, is moral? Of course not! They may be dishonest, but they are not stupid. They all cherry pick the biblical morals they like and ignore the ones they do not.

Gene Linzey wrote an article (July 19, 2017 -- "What's the problem here?") on the Ten Commandments and referenced them as "a moral code." He wrote, "The Ten Commandments are wholesome, life-saving laws. If we don't stand for truth, we will stand for nothing."

Linzey is biblically deceptive and stands for nothing because he never reveals "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth" which includes slavery, adultery, rape, murder, cannibalism, and abortion, perpetrated by his "Omni benevolent God."

He outlined each of the Ten Commandments but omitted the references to slaves in Commandments 4 and 10.

He wrote, "10. You must not think of taking your neighbor's wife, house, land, or whatever else belongs to him."

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs