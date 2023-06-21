OPINION: Recent choir trip brings back past memories

A while back I had the pleasure to help transport the Siloam Springs High School choral department to the Arkansas State Choral Festival in Conway. (Technically, the event is called a Choral Performance Assessment. This lends an air of "educational legitimacy" to the contest, even though music programs in public schools have repeatedly been shown to support and enhance the academic strength of the individual members of those programs.)

I spent 38 years in choral music education, and I can tell you that choral directors look forward to that time of year with a combination of both unbounded optimism and crippling anxiety. They prepare a two- or three-song set for each performing group, and then put those groups on stage in front of three expert judges whose job is to evaluate the performances in terms of rhythm, pitch, intonation, dynamics and other musical components.

After months of preparation, when that moment comes to put the students on stage, you pray you have them ready. And often, they will surprise you with a focused and successful presentation that both you and they are proud of, stepping off the stage with heads held high and smiling, knowing they've done their best.

But there is an old saying: "Sometimes you get the bear, and sometimes the bear gets you."

I stepped on a stage one evening in Springdale and looked up, ready to raise my hands for the preparatory beat, when I realized in horror I was in trouble. Somewhere between the warmup room and the stage nearly every alto and soprano had become displaced. If I had purposely tried to arrange individual students from different sections in random order, I could not have done a better job. (We got a First Division – Superior – rating that evening, but I'm pretty sure the judges were scratching their heads and wondering what kind of genius move I was making.)

That Friday in April, though, was incredible. Five SSHS choral groups, which comprised the entire choral department of the school, participated in the event. Four of the five groups received First Division ratings, the highest category possible in choral competition.

But wait, there's more.

Three of the four groups receiving First Division ratings were also awarded "Best in Class" citations as well. What that means is that those groups were the best 6A performing groups in the state in the categories in which they competed. Those groups were the Panther Singers, a girls' group known as Carillon, and a select mixed group called the Chamber Choir. Those groups, all from Siloam Springs, currently sit at the top of the performing group pyramids in class 6A, above all other schools in that class in the state of Arkansas.

Leading the groups, this year almost single-handedly, is Choral Director Julianna Tufts. If Tufts were a football coach, she'd be 11-1, with a state championship ring and a trophy case full of hardware. (Okay, she does have the hardware.) As it is, she is simply a talented, hardworking teacher you've probably never heard of, tirelessly working with the kids in the SSHS Choral Department.

The best 6A choral department in the state.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.