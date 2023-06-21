RELIGION: Challenges for the SSPD

Chief Allan Gilbert mentioned that, with U.S. Hwy 412 being a major thoroughfare in Northwest Arkansas, about 30,000 vehicles drive through Siloam Springs every day. Although that averages 1,250 per hour, the reality is that more than 1,950 could pass each hour in the busy time of day. And although police officers are always on the lookout for speeding and erratic drivers, they have so much more to look for.

I should remind you that off-duty officers are also on call 24/7, so when you see someone who is not in uniform giving directions in an incident or on the road, be respectful and obey. Uniform or not, they are here to help us.

I read in an April 3, 2023, report that nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021 due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving, and that doesn't include hundreds of thousands of non-fatal crashes. However, only two people died in auto accidents in Siloam Springs in 2021.

In case you're interested, in 2021 a total of 278,063,737 personal and commercial vehicles were registered to drivers in the U.S. Hundreds of things can go wrong in a car and each item can produce a dangerous situation. For example, tail lights, brake lights or a turning signal may not be working, which often results in accidents. Also drivers get distracted and don't pay attention to what's happening around them. So the next time an officer stops you and cites you for a malfunction of your car or truck or cites you for erratic driving, thank him or her for possibly preventing a bad accident.

Years ago, Pastor Greer – also a volunteer policeman in Oklahoma – told me that the most dangerous situations they are called out on are domestic issues. He said, "Often the person who called the police turns on us. The victim in the family altercation sometimes becomes our deadly enemy. Many people may be afraid of the police and avoid us, but we face deadly situations and have to walk into them."

When I asked Chief Gilbert about his department's biggest problem, he mentioned "the national perspective of police." Many people are moving into our town because it is one of the best towns in America. In Siloam Springs there is a high regard for our police department; however, many folks have different perspectives of law enforcement. They may have had a bad interaction with the law where they came from or they grew up with a different understanding of the law. Therefore, they might interpret police activities with a negative mindset. Also, criminals may be running from the law.

With that in mind, police officers, sheriffs and state patrol officers don't know what they will encounter when they stop someone for reckless driving, for speeding, for having faulty brake lights, for running a red light or any other reason. Will the driver be friendly? Is he or she tired? Is the driver under medical, drug or alcohol influence? Is he having a heart attack? Is he dangerous?

These and many more thoughts run through officers' minds. They are human and want to be safe, yet they put their lives on the line to protect us. In the process, they endeavor to be friendly while being professional and observant. That isn't always easy.

"Nevertheless" the chief said, "we do our job with the highest integrity and do not discriminate against any ethnic group. And we are pleased that our department is staffed with diverse ethnicity."

The chief also reminded me that they operate by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

I found that concept in Matthew 7:12 where Jesus said, "So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets."

As mentioned in an earlier reflection, under Chief Gilbert's leadership, the Siloam Springs Police Department ranks third out of 17 Arkansas counties that have achieved the Accredited Agency Status.

After my interaction with Chief Gilbert, Captain Spicer and Captain Miller, I came away with a greater appreciation for our police department. Facing the good, the bad and the ugly, everyone in the department is our friend and protector who helps to keep our town a great place to live.

I thank you all for investing your lives into our community. And thank you, Chief, for your diligence and dedication. You are a blessing to Siloam Springs.

S. Eugene Linzey is author, speaker, and mentor. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.