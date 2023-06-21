School board members assume roles for 2023-24 school year

School board members assumed their roles for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The school board voted to appoint Brian Lamb as president of the school board, Grant Loyd as vice president, Travis Jackson as secretary, Aric Bergthold as legislative liaison and Chris Whorton as disbursing officer. Members will assume their roles at the start of the new school year beginning July 1.

The school board also heard a presentation from Charlie Ochs, the pre-construction vice president from Mammoth Sports Construction, about the second phase of the construction of the new athletic complex.

He gave a brief overview of the project during the report of Superintendent Jody Wiggins. The project began with design services and then the first phase of construction, which is the football field and turf replacement, Ochs said.

"So that is already underway right now," Ochs said of the football field. "We are currently in the pre-construction phase for Phase Two, which is the baseball, softball, tennis complex north of the high school."

Ochs said Mammoth is ready to guarantee maximum price for the first package which involves all of the horizontal construction and involves the fields, turf line, athletic equipment and the tennis courts later on.

Package Two will involve a vertical build that includes the press box, the concessions, miscellaneous paving and supporting infrastructure, Ochs said.

Package One will be split between Phase One where the football field will receive new turf, and Phase Two will include the baseball and softball fields and the tennis courts, Ochs said. Package Two will occur during the second phase of construction, Ochs said.

Ochs then reviewed cost, contract and schedule with the school board. The budget for the project is $6 million, Ochs said.

Mammoth has $102,000 of GMP (guaranteed maximum price) for the company's design services that they have already incurred and $577,611 for the football field turf replacement -- all of which was guaranteed and procured in the original agreement, Ochs said.

Then Mammoth had to work through the design of the second phase of the project, which is where they are at presently, Ochs said. The second phase presently includes the horizontal work, Ochs said. Horizontal work for the project will cost $3,747,618, Ochs said.

"That is the price that we're ready to guarantee today ... for construction," Ochs said. "The remaining budget is just over one and one half million right now. That is trending well with the vertical piece that we have left. So we've estimated that we are currently under that budget."

After the presentation, Wiggins mentioned that the community entrance will be located on the west side of the complex so citizens won't have to walk through the entire complex to reach the tennis courts.

Ochs said they will be able to construct the fields faster than the building and the fields will be completed in the fall.

"Glue doesn't set in the winter," Ochs said. "So we want to make sure we get that turf in before the winter months kick in so we potentially could set up usage prior to then."

Ochs said there would be safety precautions in place. Loyd asked if winter will hamper construction of the building. Ochs replied that winter will slow down construction to some extent but it is something Mammoth can get creative with.

Bergthold asked if there were escalation clauses in the contract with Mammoth. Ochs said the guaranteed maximum price is set and there are no escalation costs.

"If (construction) exceeds that price, we will then be liable for where that price is exceeded to," Ochs said.

Part of the guarantee is that Mammoth has already solicited all the vendors, Ochs said. Whorton confirmed that the football turf will be completed around July 20. Ochs said that the football turf was a three-week process.

Loyd asked what would happen if the cost of construction is lower than previously anticipated. Ochs told him if they beat that price the savings are shared with the school district.

Lamb then called for a vote and the board voted to approve the contract amendment unanimously.

The school board also approved and heard the following items:

Meeting minutes from the May 11 school board meeting, the student hearings on May 19 and the special school board meeting on June 6.

Report from Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter.

Report from Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

May 2023 financial statement.

School board meeting dates for the 2023-24 school year.

Additional compensation for teachers who serve more than 150 students.

NWACC memorandum of understanding.

Student transfers in and out of the district.

Approving licensed resignations:

Sheryl Bowman, High School SPED.

Chris Cameron, High School Coach/Health.

Tesla Grogan, Allen Elementary Second Grade.

Kyla Xiloj, Southside Third Grade.

Melanie Maldonado K-12 ESL Instructional Facilitator.

Benjamin Lester, Southside Fourth Grade Math and Science.

Loretta Radeke, High School ESL.

Approving hires for licensed staff for the 2023-24 school year:

Brian McHaney, High School Industrial Technology.

Kristin Bradley, Southside Fourth Grade Teacher.

Joslyn Craighead, Southside Third Grade Teacher.

Samantha Gordon, Southside Third Grade Teacher.

Jessica Nyden, Southside STEM,

Lisa Eubanks, Intermediate Sixth Grade English Language Arts.

Donald Thomas, Middle School Art.

Hayden Sutton, Middle School Health/PE/Coach.

Jessica Shores, High School Computer Science/

Approving the summer hire list.

Approving emergency sick leave.

Approving personnel transfers and personnel changes:

Michelle Paden, from Allen Principal to Director of Student Services.

Michael Smith, from Middle School Teacher to High School CTE and Head Baseball Coach.

Melinda Mathe, from Northside SPED to Allen SPED.

Krissi Beeks from Intermediate Fifth Grade to Southside Media Specialist.

Cynthia McDonald, from High School SPED to Southside Third Grade.

Cameron King, from Intermediate Reading Interventionist to Southside Third Grade.

Danyell Roberts, from Northside PreK Paraprofessional to Northside Kindergarten Classroom Aide.

Dawn Eshnar, from Northside Computer Lab Paraprofessional to Northside Library Medial Paraprofessional.

Rayna Renshaw, from Middle School Library Media Assistant to High School Media Assistant.

Tony Coffey, from High School Assistant Baseball to High School Assistant Track.

Coaching Changes:

Eric Perez, resigning Cross Country.

Brady Blackwell, adding Cross Country.

Classified resignations:

Sherrie Bordovsky, Southside, STEM Paraprofessional.

Lori Weir, Intermediate, Administrative Assistant.

Temani Morrison, Middle School, Administrative Assistant.

Garrett Powell, Northside, SPED Paraprofessional.

William Herron, Food Service.

Kathryn Herron, Food Service.

Joanie Orndoff, Food Service.

Jim Brewer, Maintenance.

Bethany Crumpton, Transportation.

Classified hires:

Michaelle Cherine, Northside, PreK Paraprofessional.

Jayci Wolfenbarger, Northside, PreK Paraprofessional.

Karissa Langley, Northside, Behavioral Intervention Paraprofessional.

Michele Smith, Intermediate School, Administrative Assistant.

Maralee DeVore, Middle School, Administrative Assistant.

Lindsey Skarsten, Middle School, Administrative Assistant.

Amber Newell, Allen, Library Media Assistant.

Jennifer Regan, Allen, Library Media Assistant.