School district breaks ground on athletic complex

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board members and administrators came together on Thursday to break ground on the new athletic complex which will feature baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve re-turfing the football field and in the second phase the fields and building will be built. The building will feature a press box and concession stand.

