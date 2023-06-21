Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

School district breaks ground on athletic complex

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board members and administrators came together on Thursday to break ground on the new athletic complex which will feature baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve re-turfing the football field and in the second phase the fields and building will be built. The building will feature a press box and concession stand.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board members and administrators came together on Thursday to break ground on the new athletic complex which will feature baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve re-turfing the football field and in the second phase the fields and building will be built. The building will feature a press box and concession stand.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board members and administrators came together on Thursday to break ground on the new athletic complex which will feature baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve re-turfing the football field and in the second phase the fields and building will be built. The building will feature a press box and concession stand.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board members and administrators came together on Thursday to break ground on the new athletic complex which will feature baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve re-turfing the football field and in the second phase the fields and building will be built. The building will feature a press box and concession stand.

Print Headline: School district breaks ground on athletic complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Essentials to River Kayaking Camp: An adventure for families and individuals
by Staff Reports
Criner announces candidacy for House District 17
by Marc Hayot
VFW holds flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 13
by Marc Hayot
School district breaks ground on athletic complex
by Marc Hayot
Annual rodeo draws big crowd, competition
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT