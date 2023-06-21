Second Fourth Friday to be held June 23

The second Fourth Friday will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Memorial Park.

Fourth Friday is the brain child between the city of Siloam Springs, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. This month's theme will be "Bike Night" and will feature music from the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra performing at 6:30 p.m, according to a press release issued by Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city.

"Bike Night is going to be a blast," said Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs. "We invite kids from our community to bring their bikes and join our friendly library staff from 4-6 p.m. for bike decorating. Followed by the Bike Parade at 6 p.m. We will also have bike-related booths offering free bike tune-ups and other activities. We are excited to host this fun, family-friendly event, making it the best summer ever."

There will also be a marketplace with over 40 vendors offering a wide array of products to browse and shops and food trucks will be onsite to serve dinner and dessert options.

The Siloam Springs Police Department will host a bike course and provide valuable bike safety lessons for participants of all ages. The Siloam Springs Public Library will have creative adornments for bike enthusiasts to decorate their bicycles.

"This month's Bike Night will be fun for the whole family," said Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell. "Northwest Arkansas is a cycling hub, and on June 23rd, the Fourth Friday theme will embrace that and more. Don't miss it."