Trial trauma: Jurors must cope with effects of gruesome, emotional trials after verdict

BENTONVILLE -- The aftermath of a murder trial for one juror was seeing 6-year-old Maurice Isaiah Torres' face and remembering, at times, the abuse the boy endured during his short life.

"Fortunately, my wife and friends are a great support," said Rick McLeod. "Just talking about the experience in general terms allows you to eventually move forward. I suppose the tragic story of Isaiah Torres will always be with me, but I can always know that we as jurors properly convicted his abuser."

McLeod was one of the 12 jurors who found Mauricio Alejandro Torres guilty in February of capital murder and battery for killing his son. Torres was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren encouraged jurors at the end of the trial to seek mental health assistance if they had any issues after serving on the panel for the murder case.

It's an issue that may impact jurors on Torres' case and others -- especially murder cases and ones involving the death penalty -- nationwide. An estimated 70% of all jurors report some stress from jury service, but less than 10% report high levels of stress, according to the National Center of State Courts.

Maurice Isaiah Torres' body was covered with bruises from his head to his feet. The jury saw photographs of the injuries, but also autopsy photos as a medical examiner testified about injuries and listed chronic child abuse as a factor in Isaiah's death.

Paula Hannaford-Agor with the National Center of State Courts wrote in an article posted on the organization's website that trial courts struggle to assist jurors who have served in particularly difficult trials, especially ones involving gruesome evidence or emotional testimony, lengthy trials and high-profile trials.

These types of trials can cause serious stress-related symptoms in jurors, including anxiety, depression, nightmares and even physical symptoms, such as nausea, elevated blood pressure, chest pain and shortness of breath, according to Hannaford-Agor's article.

She said in the article that for most jurors the symptoms disappear on their own shortly after the trial, but some jurors continue to experience symptoms for weeks or even months after the trial has concluded.

Karren told jurors he once sat as a juror in a murder case when he was 18 years old. He told the panel he's also dealt with graphic testimony and evidence as both an attorney and a judge -- not only in Torres' case but in others.

Karren told the jurors he had empathy for them, but there are no state resources for assistance for any mental health issues as a result of their jury service. He encouraged the jurors to seek professional help from a counselor or their pastor if they struggle with any issues because of what they heard and saw at the trial.

McLeod said Karren's comments about mental health were on point. What makes these trials so difficult, other than the material being covered, is a juror cannot discuss the information with anyone, including fellow jurors, while the trial is underway, he said.

"It creates a pressure cooker-like situation for each person sitting on the jury," McLeod said. "I'm blessed to have a wonderful wife to whom I can discuss anything once the judge allowed us to do so. Just being able to visit with someone about some of the details took a weight off my shoulders."

McLeod said, once he knew which case it was, he knew the facts were going to be terrible.

"I don't think any of us realized just how terrible it would be, however. I think some of the worst issues in our society are child abuse and the murder of an innocent child," he said. "With that in the background, the pictures and discussions were terrible indeed. I know several jurors, including me, were tearing up during some aspects of the trial."

McLeod said one juror told him about not sleeping at night.

He said the trial renewed his respect for police, prosecutors and defense attorneys for their work.

"I cannot imagine having to deal with that type of subject matter on a regular basis," McLeod said.

Randy Hamm was the foreman on the Torres jury. He said he was grateful for Karren's insight concerning their mental health and being aware of the challenges some jurors may face.

"I know for me it was depressing," Hamm said. "There were so many sad, tragic things we heard about and having to see the photographs."

At the end of each day of the trial, the judge warned jurors not to discuss the case with anyone, Hamm said.

Hamm said he too appreciates Karren recommending they talk to someone about the trial to help them cope with their experiences.

Hamm said he found it helpful to share details with his wife, son, and a good friend after the trial ended but managed the details he told each one.

He said he hasn't suffered any ill effects from the trial but occasionally thinks about the case.

"I didn't need any professional help," Hamm said. "I did talk to my family, and I took advantage of one friend."

Hamm said he and another juror became friends and met for lunch one day after the trial. The trial wasn't a main topic of their conversation, he said.

"It brought you together because of the intensity of the case," Hamm said.

Karren said he knows these trials take a heavy toll on the mental health of some jurors.

He said it's been an honor and privilege to preside over felony cases, but he asked to do the job. Jurors don't have the same option; they are summoned to appear in court, put their lives on hold, and hear and see the same testimony and evidence he does, Karren said.

"Those graphic images, or an accuser's testimony, or a family member's plea for leniency are difficult to see and hear and will definitely remain with them for a very long time," Karren said.

Karren said he believes it's important for jurors who serve on these difficult trials to recognize some of the things they have seen or heard may continue to cycle in their minds.

"Jurors should not be ashamed to have open and honest conversations with family members and friends after their service is concluded," Karren said.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green said she's had trials in which disturbing evidence was admitted and jurors later asked if mental health services were available to help them.

One juror has asked her about mental health assistance in recent years, said Benton County Circuit Clerk Brenda DeShields.

DeShields said she referred the juror to the circuit judge over the case, but she's not sure what happened or even if the judge could do anything.

"I can see where it certainly could be a need, depending on the type of trial," DeShields said.

Kyle Sylvester, Washington County's circuit clerk, said, to his knowledge, there haven't been any inquiries regarding mental health assistance. He said his office doesn't provide mental health services.

Karren reiterated the importance of seeking mental health assistance before he dismissed the panel.

"It doesn't mean you are weak or less than," Karren said. "It means you are human. I encourage you to seek out that help."