VFW holds flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 13

The Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 held its annual United States Flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, at the post headquarters on Lincoln Street.

Flag retirement involves a ceremony held by the VFW where old and worn out flags are gently lowered into a fire barrel and burned.

This year the VFW retired 255 flags in total, but chose to only retire 25 during the ceremony due to the heat, according to VFW Post Commander Keith Schultz.

VFW Senior Vice Commander Ken Leach gave the introduction and spoke about the flag and the U.S.

"It's a symbol that represents compassion," Leach said of the flag.

Leach also said the flag represented freedom and that the U.S. is a country that is resilient.

"We have suffered," Leach said. "But we have always bounced back."

During the ceremony Commanders Stuart Reeves of the American Legion Post 29 and Ron Evans of the DAV Post 64 spoke about what the flag means to them along with Patrick Broyles of the VFW who read the poem "Reflections."

After the speakers discussed the meaning of the flag in their lives, members of the VFW began retiring flags. Members of the public, and children in particular, were invited to retire flags.

When all of the flags were retired, attendees moved indoors to have burgers and hot dogs. After the ceremony and dinner, members of the VFW retired the rest of the flags.