ASTRONOMY: Eagle Nebula appropriate for the Fourth of July

In July, we celebrate our independence from Britain. Everywhere in the U.S., as we move toward July 4, more and more symbols of Independence Day appear. Of course, the American flag itself, but Liberty Bells, pictures of fifes and drums, parading the flag and, of course, images of the American Eagle, our national bird.

As an amateur astronomer, I know that many objects in the night sky have been photographed because they resemble actual existent objects as they are on Earth. I think that many of these images challenge the imagination or 'stretch' credibility.

I recently took a trip to California to do some astrophotography with my brother. He is an avid amateur also and he has a 12.5 inch reflector telescope, something of a behemoth and certainly very much bigger than anything I own.

On such a trip, we always have to plan ahead what we will shoot because the trip is always too short -- we must use our time efficiently. As I thought about our 'shoot list,' I thought of objects I might write about for this column. It came to me that the 'Eagle Nebula' might be a good photo subject and it might fit, at least just a little bit, into our country's celebration of the Fourth of July. [I think seeing an eagle in the image I share does require real imagination -- but there is red, white and blue!]

I included an image I made using the 12.5 inch. It is a single image, though I will probably 'stack' several images of this object to make a composite. Stacking increases the 'signal' and reduces the 'noise' inherent in any digital photo. To make such an image, the exposures must be long. The sensors in digital cameras become warmer the longer the shutter is open and this warmth accumulates, generating false signals--'noise.' I can reduce this noise by taking several images and, using a special program, I can combine these images, usually about 15, into a final image that has an improved 'signal.'

While the Eagle Nebula, some 7,000 light years distant, can't possibly have any connection to the winning of American Independence from Britain, it is fun to find this object near the 4th and share it with you. We amateur astronomers are a patriotic lot too -- we even see American Eagles in the sky!

-- Dr. David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.