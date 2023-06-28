‘Bike Night’ featured at Fourth Friday

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of NWA Jazz and More Orchestra prepare to start performing at Fourth Friday on June 23 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The jazz orchestra was the musical guest for the second Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of NWA Jazz and More Orchestra prepare to start performing at Fourth Friday on June 23 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The jazz orchestra was the musical guest for the second Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of NWA Jazz and More Orchestra prepare to start performing at Fourth Friday on June 23 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The jazz orchestra was the musical guest for the second Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Celeen Rodriguez (right) and Whitney Garrison talk to a family about Arkansas Early Learning during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Celeen Rodriguez (right) and Whitney Garrison talk to a family about Arkansas Early Learning during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Celeen Rodriguez (right) and Whitney Garrison talk to a family about Arkansas Early Learning during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Heather McHaney of Thrive Wellness holds up a bumps and bruises pack Thrive Wellness was giving out during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Heather McHaney of Thrive Wellness holds up a bumps and bruises pack Thrive Wellness was giving out during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Heather McHaney of Thrive Wellness holds up a bumps and bruises pack Thrive Wellness was giving out during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of New Life Church man their booth at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. During Fourth Friday, New Life Church held a bike giveaway.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of New Life Church man their booth at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. During Fourth Friday, New Life Church held a bike giveaway.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becca Austin, the owner of Dairy Barn Market, prepares for customers during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Austin and her husband focus on growing produce on their farm.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becca Austin, the owner of Dairy Barn Market, prepares for customers during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Austin and her husband focus on growing produce on their farm.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becca Austin, the owner of Dairy Barn Market, prepares for customers during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Austin and her husband focus on growing produce on their farm.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Albridge mans her table at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Albridge owns Lelephant Rose Jewelry, an online store for handmade jewelry.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Albridge mans her table at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Albridge owns Lelephant Rose Jewelry, an online store for handmade jewelry.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Albridge mans her table at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Albridge owns Lelephant Rose Jewelry, an online store for handmade jewelry.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Library worker Ivy Dodson (center, holding ribbon) asks some kids how they want their bike decorated at Fourth Friday at Memorial Park as Abby Trinidad (left) and Stephanie Freedle look on. Library personnel held a bike decorating table for participants in the bike parade which was held during Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Library worker Ivy Dodson (center, holding ribbon) asks some kids how they want their bike decorated at Fourth Friday at Memorial Park as Abby Trinidad (left) and Stephanie Freedle look on. Library personnel held a bike decorating table for participants in the bike parade which was held during Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Library worker Ivy Dodson (center, holding ribbon) asks some kids how they want their bike decorated at Fourth Friday at Memorial Park as Abby Trinidad (left) and Stephanie Freedle look on. Library personnel held a bike decorating table for participants in the bike parade which was held during Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Youngsters bike past vendors during the bike parade at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night" and a bike parade was held for riders young and old.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Youngsters bike past vendors during the bike parade at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night" and a bike parade was held for riders young and old.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Youngsters bike past vendors during the bike parade at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night" and a bike parade was held for riders young and old.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Police officers lead the bike parade during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Police officers lead the bike parade during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Police officers lead the bike parade during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of New Life Church man their booth at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. During Fourth Friday, New Life Church held a bike giveaway.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Celeen Rodriguez (right) and Whitney Garrison talk to a family about Arkansas Early Learning during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Heather McHaney of Thrive Wellness holds up a bumps and bruises pack Thrive Wellness was giving out during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of New Life Church man their booth at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. During Fourth Friday, New Life Church held a bike giveaway.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becca Austin, the owner of Dairy Barn Market, prepares for customers during Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Austin and her husband focus on growing produce on their farm.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Albridge mans her table at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. Albridge owns Lelephant Rose Jewelry, an online store for handmade jewelry.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Library worker Ivy Dodson (center, holding ribbon) asks some kids how they want their bike decorated at Fourth Friday at Memorial Park as Abby Trinidad (left) and Stephanie Freedle look on. Library personnel held a bike decorating table for participants in the bike parade which was held during Fourth Friday.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Youngsters bike past vendors during the bike parade at Fourth Friday on June 23 at Memorial Park. The theme for this Fourth Friday was "Bike Night" and a bike parade was held for riders young and old.

