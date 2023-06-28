City administrator job posting removed

The Board of directors voted to remove the city administrator position from different employment websites during the city board meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Human Resources Director Misty McGlothlin asked the board whether they want to leave the city administrator position open now that the screening committee has selected its top four candidates to submit to the city board.

"We are still getting a few applications trickling in," McGlothlin said. "We do have some people saying, 'Well, we were going to apply, but now we're not going to. So I don't really know.'"

Director Lesa Rissler recommended closing the position because the top four candidates have been announced. Director David Allen said the opposite.

"I don't think you should close a position until you've hired someone," Allen said.

Director Betsy Blair said if the directors vote to keep the position open, then the city should stop paying for advertising. McGlothlin confirmed that the city directors still wanted to keep accepting applications for the position but not advertising the position anymore.

The directors agreed and McGlothlin said she had the direction she needed to go.

City directors gave their reports and also voted on and heard the following items:

Consent Agenda

Approving workshop minutes for the June 6 workshop.

Approving the regular meeting minutes for the June 6 city board meeting.

Approving the special-called meeting minutes for the June 12 special-called city board meeting.

Approving a self-contained breathing apparatus by Emergency Vehicle Specialists in the amount of $414,506.

Approving Resolution 34-23 regarding amending certain purchasing requirements for utility inventory.

Approving Resolution 35-23 concerning a surface transportation block grant program from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission (NWARPC) for improvements East Kenwood Street.

Approving Resolution 36-23 regarding an intersection improvement application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for the intersection at U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 16.

Approving Resolution 37-23 concerning a surface transportation block grant from the NWARPC for improvements to the intersection at U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 16.

Approving Resolution 38-23 regarding an Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Grant for City Lake.

Contracts and approvals

Approving an architectural services contract with Matthias J Pearson Architect PLLC in the amount of $165,000 for architectural plans for Fire Station 1.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-11 concerning the annexation of 10 acres for 2603 S. Lincoln Street on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Ordinance 23-14 regarding the annexation of 40.40 acres of the 3100 block of North Mount Olive Street and the 700 block of West Pittfield Street failed on its second reading for the lack of a secondary motion.

Placing Ordinance 23-15 concerning the vacation of utility easements for 224 and 302 South College Street on its second reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-16 regarding the waiving competitive bidding and selecting Moss Insurance Group for the city's property insurance on its first and only reading then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance. The directors also approved an emergency clause so the ordinance can take effect immediately.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 28-23 regarding a significant development permit for the 1800 block to 1900 block of Azlin Place.

Approving Resolution 29-23 concerning a significant development permit for 1901 Azlin Place.

Tabling Resolution 33-23 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for 3095 N. Mount Olive St. until the Aug. 1 city board meeting.

Staff reports

Administrator's report.