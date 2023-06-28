City releases fireworks regulations

As the Fourth of July approaches, it's essential to familiarize ourselves with the regulations surrounding fireworks usage. Respecting our neighbors and ensuring safety are paramount during this festive time. In Siloam Springs, the guidelines and restrictions have been put in place to help everyone have a memorable and incident-free celebration. Let's explore the rules and guidelines for fireworks usage in the city.

Permitted Sales and Usage Period:

Fireworks can be legally purchased from June 25 to July 5 in Siloam Springs, provided you have obtained a city-approved permit. This limited window allows for the responsible acquisition of fireworks to enjoy during the celebration period.

Designated Days and Hours for Fireworks Usage:

To maintain a peaceful environment, fireworks may be set off during specific dates and times. Based on a new city ordinance, Siloam Springs residents can enjoy fireworks for the Fourth of July from July 2 through July 4 from noon to 10 p.m.

Prohibited Firework Types:

Certain types of fireworks are strictly prohibited in Siloam Springs. Sky lanterns, bottle rockets, and any aerial firework attached to a stick, regardless of its name, are not allowed. These restrictions are in place to prevent potential hazards and ensure the safety of both individuals and property.

Restricted Discharge Areas:

Several areas are designated as no-firework zones within Siloam Springs. Fireworks may not be discharged within the boundaries or within 100 feet of any public park owned or maintained by the city, or any city-owned property. Additionally, a minimum distance of 1,000 feet must be maintained from hospitals, nursing or assisted living facilities, and facilities for the boarding and keeping of dogs. Fireworks discharge within 300 feet of gasoline stations or fireworks stands is also prohibited.

Safety Measures and Clean-Up Responsibilities:

Discharging fireworks under, upon, or within a motor vehicle, whether moving or stationary, is strictly prohibited. It is the responsibility of every individual, partnership, corporation, group, or entity discharging fireworks within the city to ensure proper clean-up after the festivities. By taking this responsibility seriously, we can maintain the cleanliness and beauty of our community.

Authority to Suspend Fireworks Discharge:

The fire chief or their designee has the authority to suspend the discharge of fireworks if public safety becomes a concern. This measure allows for prompt action to be taken in the event of unforeseen circumstances, ensuring the well-being of all residents.

Fire in the Sky:

In a change from recent years, the location of the annual Fire in the Sky firework show will be moved from the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport to the Rodeo Grounds on July 4. To ensure everyone's safety, there will be no parking at the Rodeo Grounds, but residents and visitors will have the opportunity to park and enjoy the show at Siloam Springs High School and La-Z-Boy Ballfields. The fireworks will commence at dark on the Fourth of July.

As people prepare for an exciting Fourth of July celebration in Siloam Springs, it is crucial to be aware of and adhere to the fireworks guidelines and regulations. By using fireworks responsibly, respecting designated days and hours, and considering the safety of our neighbors, everyone can enjoy a memorable and incident-free holiday.