Dees, Haak, Lundstrum discuss end of session

Arkansas State Representatives Delia Haak (R-17) and Robin Lundstrum (R-18) joined Arkansas State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35) to summarize the 94th General Assembly at the June 19 meeting of the Siloam Springs Republican Women.

The three legislators spoke about the session, laws passed and constituent services as well as sharing some memorable moments during their time of service.

Dees thankful for opportunity

Dees spoke first. He began by talking about how special Northwest Arkansas is, not just Siloam Springs. Dees also thanked everyone giving him the chance to allow him to represent them in Little Rock.

He said there was a learning curve this session because there were several new legislators and a new governor.

"So there's just a lot of slowing down before we got to the meat of the session," Dees said. "And what that did at the back end of the session meant we were reviewing a lot of bills in a short amount of time."

Dees said he had met some of the best people during the session and some that were not the best. Dees credited his job of selling chicken for Simmons Foods for being able to know how to treat people in the legislature as well as constituents, he said.

When it came to legislation, Dees said there were 1,400 pieces of legislation that he reviewed during this session, small bills to large bills, some with hundreds of pages to read. He added that the legislature passed 890 of those bills.

Dees also spoke about the Arkansas Protect Act, which will require violent felons to serve 100 percent of their sentences.

He also said there are plans to build a new prison with 3,000 beds as well as paying state troopers and facility workers in order to recruit better candidates.

"So we're doing this crazy thing where we actually make repeat and serious criminals serve the time that they've earned," Dees said. "We've become comfortable with the phrase of we're bringing common sense back to the legislature, to the state government."

Lundstrum gives update

Lundstrum said it was a neat experience having a change of leadership, which made a big difference in passing legislation.

She began by speaking about Arkansas Act 584, the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act of 2023. The law goes after drug dealers who lace their products with Fentanyl, Lundstrum said.

"So this is death by delivery," Lundstrum said. "So that's a real important thing, going after those specific drug dealers."

Lundstrum said this act was a combined effort between herself and Representatives Mark Berry (R-82), James Gazaway (R-31). Arkansas Act 584 goes after the money and sentencing goes up as far as the death penalty, Lundstrum said.

She also spoke about stopping misuse of public assistance and public housing. Lundstrum said people on public assistance should be required to have a job, be in school, receive some kind of training or do some type of volunteering.

"You just can't sit on your bum," Lundstrum said. "You got to go to work. You got to do something useful with your time if you're going to take public assistance."

Lundstrum said the same goes for TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). TANF benefits have been reduced from 24 months to 12 months, Lundstrum said. She also helped pass a bill that would require people signing up for TANF to submit to a drug test.

Another bill that went through was the creation of a workforce cabinet.

"We have in the state of Arkansas ... silos in government," Lundstrum said. "You have all these different silos. They don't talk to each other. Well, workforce has gotten that same way, different grants and different agencies. And finally, we have a workforce cabinet and they're actually making them work together."

Lundstrum said that former Judge Joseph Wood was appointed to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Shared Services which will oversee the workforce cabinet.

Election integrity was something else Lundstrum touched on. She said there were some holes in the election process with Pulaski County probably being the worst.

Lundstrum encouraged everyone to not blindly sign petitions or ballots, but to ask to first read what they would be signing.

She also said legislators changed the number of counties needed to collect signatures to put an item on the ballot from 15 counties to 50.

Lundstrum said that Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch had nullified all of the marijuana laws that the legislature has cleaned up during the last several sessions which includes smoking in a public building and advertising to children.

In terms of agriculture, Lundstrum said the legislature took the first steps to establish a veterinary school in Arkansas.

"We don't have one in Arkansas," Lundstrum said. "(Veterinary students) have to go to Louisiana."

Lundstrum said one of the things people will see on the next ballot is an amendment to the lottery scholarship to allow for scholarship funds to go to votech students.

"Well, we have a large segment of our population, about 70 to 80 percent of our population, that doesn't go to college," Lundstrum said. "But we need those electricians, those plumbers and welders, and they will have an opportunity."

The last thing Lundstrum said was that Siloam Springs resident Mike Rogers is now the chief workforce officer for the state of Arkansas.

Haak discusses Sanders' visit

Haak began by reiterating what Dees and Lundstrum said about having 890 bills that had passed and that there were 10 House members and four senators in Benton County.

She went on to say that Washington County has nine House members and Haak believes three senators giving Northwest Arkansas a large number of legislators at the capitol.

Haak spoke about starting her first term in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and all the extra precautions they had to take.

"So we would go into the capitol, had to have our temperatures taken and a wristband put on," Haak said. "We had to wear a mask. We were behind plexiglass. People couldn't come and testify in committees. Lobbyists were not around. They didn't feed us breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Dees, who is presently serving his first term, had a different experience than she did, Haak said.

She mentioned a bill she worked on during her first session to change the Mature Minor Doctrine, which allows unemancipated minor patients who are mature to choose or reject a particular health care treatment.

Haak said there were attempts to raise the age limit for the Mature Minor Doctrine but had no success. She then spoke about constituent services.

She said if someone is not getting a response from a state agency they could reach out to her or another representative and they will help facilitate communications with that agency.

"We really want to hear from every stage of life, from the public schools to our businesses, to our families, to our medical health care," Haak said.

Haak spoke about Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' visit on June 12. She said there were a lot of homeschool and private school families in the district. Haak said she and Dees have met with Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins to get answers to questions that have popped up since the passage of the LEARNS Act.

"There's still a lot of questions that are going to be worked on," Haak said. "But (there are) some really exciting things that other states have moved ahead of us or have already installed some education choice and reform that we can learn from."

Following Haak's presentation there was a brief question and answer period. Then the meeting adjourned.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arkansas State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35) speaks at the June meeting of the Siloam Springs Republican Women on Monday, June 19, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Dees spoke about his first term as an Arkansas state senator as well as some of the legislation passed during the 94th General Assembly.

