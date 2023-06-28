From rookie to fire chief

Growing up Jeremey Criner had never planned on becoming a firefighter. He wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

Criner began volunteering with the Valley Springs Fire Department around 2001 or 2002, he said. Criner became a full time firefighter when he and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2003, he said.

"That wasn't ever really me," said Criner, who's been fire chief in Siloam Springs the last seven years. "It was kind of more happenstance that got me into this career."

The early years

Criner grew up in north-central Arkansas in the towns of Harrison and Mountain Home, he said. As he grew, Criner spent a lot of time playing outside with his family and cousins, he said.

"We liked to play basketball and football, riding bikes," Criner said. "(We) spent ... a lot of time on the river."

Criner said enjoyed canoeing and fishing on the Buffalo National River and the White River. Criner got his GED in 2001 due to life events that occurred, he said.

He began working construction and installing water, sewer and utility lines, Criner said. He worked for his father's company while still in high school after the school day was over and during the summers.

Criner eventually went to college when he moved to Northwest Arkansas. He attended Northwest Arkansas Community College where he received his associates degree and later received his Bachelor's degree online from Columbia Southern University, Criner said.

Moving to Northwest Arkansas

Criner and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2003 and lived in Cave Springs then Lowell, he said. Initially, Criner volunteered for the Cave Springs Fire Department before going to the fire academy and then began working for the Rogers Fire Department.

He received numerous awards when he worked for Rogers including Company Officer of the Year, Criner said.

"I see Criner as somebody who's always been very motivated and organized," said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. "I think a lot of his success is derived from his ability to set goals and then work and put in the effort to attain them."

In 2014, Criner accepted the position of assistant fire chief for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District in Sunrise Beach, Mo. Two years later, Criner accepted the position of fire chief for the Siloam Springs Fire Department, he said.

Working in Siloam Springs

Criner was hired as the fire chief for Siloam Springs in July of 2016, he said. During the last seven years, Criner has worked to transform the fire department into a department that is comparable to the fire departments in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.

In 2017 the Siloam Springs Fire Department became CAS accredited, Criner said. The acronym CAS stands for Commission on the Accreditation of Ambulance Service, Criner said.

"So we have to renew those accreditations every three years, which we've been able to do up to this point," Criner said. "So that was a big one."

Other advances under Criner's watch have been remodeling and updating Fire Station 2, which is located downtown. Criner also utilized the Siloam Springs Kayak Park and began training the department in water rescues. Today, Siloam Springs serves as the water rescue training ground for the entire Northwest Arkansas Region, Criner said.

In 2022, Criner was named Fire Chief of the Year and was elected the president of the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs that same year, he said. This year Criner was appointed to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board by then-Governor Asa Hutchinson.

"As a department, we are we are proud to serve the community and in everything that we do," Criner said. "Every choice that we make is all in an effort to ensure that we have top notch people here with the equipment and tools they need to do the best job that they can."